7-Eleven Revamps Speedway Stores with Multi-Channel Campaign Featuring JD Eicher

7-Eleven, Inc. has embarked on an ambitious new marketing strategy to bolster its Speedway convenience store brand, spread across 36 states in the Midwest and East Coast. This comprehensive campaign, set to run through 2024, showcases a wide range of products from the iconic Big Gulp and Big Bite Hot Dogs to taquitos and the universally beloved Slurpee, now available at all Speedway locations. The campaign's creative thrust is supported by musician JD Eicher, whose modern take on Speedway's jingle, 'There's Always More at Speedway,' is central to the promotional efforts.

Strategic Multi-Channel Promotion

The promotional blitz encompasses a variety of formats including 15-second television commercials, radio spots of 15 and 30 seconds, and a diverse array of digital content ranging from 6 to 30-second videos. This is complemented by streaming audio and video, out-of-home marketing, and targeted online advertising efforts including paid search and programmatic display ads. The campaign's extensive reach is designed to engage consumers across multiple touchpoints, reinforcing Speedway's position as a top destination for both fuel and snacks.

JD Eicher: The Fresh Face of Speedway

JD Eicher's involvement in the campaign came about serendipitously after Speedway noticed his engaging content on Instagram. Tasked with refreshing the brand's musical signature, Eicher's rendition of 'There's Always More at Speedway' now forms the auditory backbone of the campaign across TV and digital platforms. This collaboration highlights the importance of leveraging social media engagement to discover and incorporate new talent into brand promotions, adding a fresh and relatable voice to the Speedway brand.

Expanding Product Offerings and Enhancing Customer Experience

At the heart of this campaign is Speedway's commitment to not just being a pit stop for fuel, but a destination for high-quality, craveable snacks at great value. Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven's Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, emphasized the campaign's role in reinforcing Speedway's market position. With an eye on customer satisfaction and expanded product offerings, Speedway aims to increase foot traffic and strengthen its competitive edge in the convenience store market.

As the campaign unfolds, the strategic integration of traditional and digital marketing channels, combined with the appeal of JD Eicher's music, positions Speedway for heightened visibility and consumer engagement. This move by 7-Eleven not only underscores their adaptive marketing strategies but also their commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for Speedway customers, promising more than just convenience but a richer, more enjoyable retail journey.