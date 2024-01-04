en English
Aviation

6th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit: A Comprehensive Forum for Aviation Professionals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
6th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit: A Comprehensive Forum for Aviation Professionals

Aviation industry professionals are set to converge at the 6th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit for a comprehensive dialogue on Continuing Airworthiness Management (CAM). This summit, increasingly recognized as a significant event in the industry, focuses on the outsourcing of CAM as a cost-effective management strategy for aircraft.

Key Topics of Discussion

The conference will tackle a wide array of subjects pertinent to CAM. Attendees will gain insights into understanding regulatory authorities and approvals, the process of selecting a Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO) provider, and navigating intricate regulation structures. The summit will also provide a platform for addressing contracts and legal issues associated with CAM.

Special Focus on Airworthiness Regulations

Apart from the general topics, the summit will delve deeper into the specific airworthiness regulations for lessors, lessees, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations (MROs). It will also elucidate the process of obtaining CAMO approval, a vital aspect that resonates with a significant section of the summit’s audience.

Staying Abreast with Industry Standards

This summit, hosted in Malmö, Sweden, will be instrumental for industry professionals seeking to stay informed and compliant with the latest industry standards and practices. The event will not only offer a wealth of knowledge but also provide networking and collaboration opportunities. With a regular fee of €550, interested individuals can secure their seats by making credit card payments online or by contacting the organizers directly.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

