6AM City Closes Series A Funding Led by TEGNA, Plans Expansion

6AM City, the rapidly expanding local daily newsletter company, has successfully closed its series A funding round. The round was led by TEGNA Inc., a key investor, while also receiving support from existing stakeholders like American Investment Holdings, VentureSouth, and Harbright Ventures. This funding round marks a significant milestone in 6AM City's journey, which began in 2016 and has since expanded its presence across 26 cities in the U.S, reaching over 1.3 million subscribers.

Strategic Collaboration with TEGNA

The investment from TEGNA Inc. isn't just about the money, it comes with a strategic partnership. As part of the collaboration, 6AM City will integrate local broadcast news, weather, and sports content from TEGNA into its newsletters in overlapping markets. This integration will further enrich the content of 6AM City's newsletters, providing readers with a comprehensive view of their local news.

Expansion and Community Investment

With the new funding, 6AM City is set to further expand its footprint. Charlotte, North Carolina has been identified as the next expansion market, with the launch of CLTtoday set for March 2024. The company's unique business model supports sustainable expansion and a deep investment in local communities. It provides a valuable news resource at a time when local news sources are dwindling, bringing much-needed economic development and positivity to local communities.

A New Model for Local Media

6AM City's growth strategy includes partnerships with economic development entities, professional sports teams, employers, and the entrepreneurial ecosystem. This approach, coupled with its commitment to avoid divisive content, has positioned it as one of the most innovative media companies. The company values CurioCity, emphasizing a commitment to enhancing the live, work, and play environment of cities through its local editorial and sales teams. With its newsletter-first approach, 6AM City is redefining local media and shaping the future of news consumption.