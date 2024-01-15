en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

54th World Economic Forum: ‘Rebuilding Trust’ Amidst Technological Advances and Global Challenges

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
54th World Economic Forum: ‘Rebuilding Trust’ Amidst Technological Advances and Global Challenges

The 54th annual assembly of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is poised to commence from January 15 to 19, 2024, in the alpine town of Davos, Switzerland, under the thematic umbrella of ‘Rebuilding Trust’. This global congregation aims to dissect the opportunities germinated by novel technologies and their imprint on decision-making processes and international collaborations.

Global Participation and Key Focus Areas

With over 100 governments, numerous international organizations, beyond 1000 global businesses, representatives of civil society, academia, and global media in attendance, the forum is set to be a melting pot of ideas and insights. The pivotal areas of focus encapsulate managing security crises, fostering cooperation, formulating a new economic framework, harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for universal benefit, and navigating the labyrinth of regulations.

Long-term Goals and Technological Advances

Among the myriad of topics slated for discussion, the WEF will broach long-term strategies to achieve a carbon-neutral and nature-positive world by the mid-century. The delicate balance between societal advancement and environmental sustainability is also on the agenda. The global economy, while grappling with challenges, sees India as a beacon of hope amidst tumultuous waters. AI, interfacing with breakthrough technologies like 5G, 6G, quantum computing, and biotechnology, is projected to be the cynosure of the forum.

Notable Speakers and Emerging Global Risks

Leading figures in technology, such as Sam Altman, Satya Nadella, and Yann Lecun, are among the distinguished speakers scheduled for the event. Along with opportunities, the forum will also address the pitfalls and challenges of our time, including misinformation, conflict, and environmental threats, as the key global risks that need immediate attention and collaborative solutions.

0
Business Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos: A Focus on Rebuilding Trust and Harnessing AI
The 54th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) convenes in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19, 2024, under the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust.’ The summit aims to facilitate a constructive dialogue among leaders spanning government, business, and civil society, addressing global challenges and exploring the opportunities offered by emerging technologies. Key Areas of Focus The forum’s
World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos: A Focus on Rebuilding Trust and Harnessing AI
Satellite Ownership: A Business Necessity, Not a Luxury
25 mins ago
Satellite Ownership: A Business Necessity, Not a Luxury
Whitehaven Coal Lands $US900m Credit for BHP Mines Acquisition
34 mins ago
Whitehaven Coal Lands $US900m Credit for BHP Mines Acquisition
Union Budget 2024: The Pulse of India's Business Leaders
6 mins ago
Union Budget 2024: The Pulse of India's Business Leaders
Foreign Exodus from China: Pandemic and Unwelcoming Attitudes Drive Expatriates Away
7 mins ago
Foreign Exodus from China: Pandemic and Unwelcoming Attitudes Drive Expatriates Away
Uganda Development Corporation: Supporting International Summits to Boost Investment
13 mins ago
Uganda Development Corporation: Supporting International Summits to Boost Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana Health Service Recalls Baby Formula amid Health Risk Concerns
8 seconds
Ghana Health Service Recalls Baby Formula amid Health Risk Concerns
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
11 seconds
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
Palestinian Karate Champion's Tragic Death Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict and Global Sports Updates
18 seconds
Palestinian Karate Champion's Tragic Death Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict and Global Sports Updates
From Bodyline to Mohali: A Chronology of Teammate Conflicts in Cricket
42 seconds
From Bodyline to Mohali: A Chronology of Teammate Conflicts in Cricket
2024 Australian Open: Thrilling Victories, Potential Upsets, and Tiley's Defense of Schedule
42 seconds
2024 Australian Open: Thrilling Victories, Potential Upsets, and Tiley's Defense of Schedule
Global Developments and Implications: An Overview of Financial Times, Jan 15, 2024
1 min
Global Developments and Implications: An Overview of Financial Times, Jan 15, 2024
WEF 2024: Urgent Call for $1 Trillion Investment in Health Systems
1 min
WEF 2024: Urgent Call for $1 Trillion Investment in Health Systems
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Beach Rescue
2 mins
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Beach Rescue
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
59 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app