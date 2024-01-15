en English
Business

42Com and Vladimir Smal Join Forces to Launch AVISO Messaging: A New Era in Global Communication

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
42Com and Vladimir Smal Join Forces to Launch AVISO Messaging: A New Era in Global Communication

In a strategic move marking a significant shift in the global messaging ecosystem, renowned voice wholesale market player, 42Com, has joined forces with Vladimir Smal to launch AVISO Messaging. Aiming to revolutionize the communication landscape, AVISO Messaging is committed to providing reliable, secure, and competitively priced solutions, setting a new standard in the industry.

Placing Integrity at the Forefront

At its core, AVISO Messaging’s mission is to deliver services with utmost integrity and top-tier quality. The enterprise’s zero-tolerance policy towards fraud underscores its commitment to trustworthiness. As the world grapples with the growing need for dependable communication channels, AVISO Messaging’s entry into the market signifies an unwavering dedication to satisfying this demand.

Expanding the Scope of Messaging Services

While the initial focus is on SMS services, AVISO Messaging has set its sights on broadening the horizon. It plans to include a comprehensive range of services, such as WhatsApp, RCS, and voice messaging solutions. This diversification aims to cater to various communication needs, thereby enabling the company to carve out a niche for itself in the market.

Creating New Opportunities for Growth

Recognizing the value of its existing voice partners, AVISO Messaging seeks to create new opportunities for growth. By partnering with local vendors, the organization aims to deliver innovative solutions that outperform traditional SMS rate structures. This strategic approach not only reflects AVISO Messaging’s commitment to its partners but also showcases its dedication to fostering growth and innovation in the messaging industry.

As AVISO Messaging embarks on its journey to revolutionize the global messaging ecosystem, its commitment to providing secure and reliable messaging services becomes increasingly relevant. In a world where effective communication is paramount, the advent of AVISO Messaging heralds a new era of integrity, quality, and affordability.

Business
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

