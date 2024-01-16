3D Printing Pioneer 3DXB Wins Top Honor at Engineering Award Ceremony

In a compelling demonstration of innovative engineering and strategic vision, 3DXB, a front-runner in 3D solutions for the construction industry, has clinched the top honor in the Engineering Startup category at the second Excellence and Creative Engineering Award 2023. The prestigious award ceremony was held at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai on January 16, 2024.

Competition and Recognition

The competition, organized under the patronage of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum by the Society of Engineers UAE, saw a staggering 378 applications from diverse emirates. The stringent selection criteria that underpinned the competition demanded not just innovation but a clear strategic vision, a commitment to community engagement, and a positive impact on the UAE economy. The 3DXB's win underscores the company's steadfast dedication to reshaping traditional engineering practices through 3D construction, manufacturing, and training.

3DXB's Commitment to Innovation

3DXB's emphasis on intellectual property, product development, and investor engagement further cements its position as a pioneer in startup engineering. The company's impressive achievements were on display at the Excellence Exhibition that ran parallel to the award ceremony, providing an in-depth look into their projects and engineering practices.

Gratitude and Future Prospects

Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, the chairman of 3DXB Group, expressed his gratitude for the award, viewing it as a testament to the team's tireless effort and innovative spirit. This recognition fuels the company's aspiration for further innovation in sustainable 3D printing technologies in the construction industry. As 3DXB continues to push the boundaries of engineering, it promises to contribute significantly to the future of construction and manufacturing, reshaping practices and challenging norms.