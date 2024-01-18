3CLogic and Medallia Partner to Elevate Global Customer Engagement

3CLogic, a global innovator in Voice AI, Contact Center, and SMS platform technology, has entered into a strategic partnership with Medallia, a renowned name in customer and employee experience solutions. The partnership aims to fuse 3CLogic's advanced systems with Medallia's state-of-the-art speech transcription, natural language processing (NLP), AI analytics, and agent coaching features across a staggering 32 languages.

Expanding Global Reach

With this collaboration, the companies intend to extend the reach of their rich emotion and Conversational AI capabilities to 3CLogic's expanding international customer base. The partnership comes as 3CLogic continues its rapid global expansion with active deployments across five continents. Notably, 3CLogic's suite of offerings, designed to complement systems such as ServiceNow and SAP, continues to gain the endorsement of many Global 2000 organizations.

Transforming Contact Center Experiences

At its core, this alliance aims to transform contact center experiences by enabling real-time actions and seamless channel transitions. This, in turn, is expected to significantly enhance customer service quality and engagement on a global scale. The integration of 3CLogic's Voice AI, Contact Center, and SMS platform with Medallia's comprehensive customer and employee experience solutions is a step forward in achieving this goal.

Spotlight at Medallia Experience 2024

Further emphasizing their joint commitment, 3CLogic will partake as a sponsor and speaker at the forthcoming Medallia Experience 2024 conference. Scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from February 5-7, the event will provide a platform for 3CLogic to showcase its solutions and discuss the integration with Medallia.