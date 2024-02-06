24 Seven and Subsidiaries Clinch Best of Staffing Awards for Third Consecutive Year

24 Seven, a premier marketing, creative, and digital recruiting firm, along with its affiliate brands, The Sage Group and Simplicity Consulting, have once again proven their mettle in the staffing industry by clinching the Best of Staffing Talent Award for their distinguished service to candidates. This marks the third consecutive year of this esteemed recognition, reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence and setting a high standard for the industry.

Outstanding Performances Across the Board

The Sage Group, a subsidiary of 24 Seven, further bolstered its reputation by securing the Best of Staffing Client Award for its exceptional client service. The awards, presented by ClearlyRated, are determined based on key industry service quality benchmarks, notably the Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

24 Seven's candidate satisfaction rates have consistently outperformed the industry average, with a staggering 65.2% of placed candidates scoring the company a 9 or 10 out of 10. Simplicity Consulting, another subsidiary, impressed with a 76.5% NPS from candidates, while The Sage Group achieved a remarkable 79.6% NPS from clients—both figures significantly above industry averages.

A Testament to Service Excellence

The CEO of 24 Seven lauded the recognition from ClearlyRated, expressing pride in the company's unwavering commitment to service excellence. This sentiment was echoed by ClearlyRated's CEO, who commended the winners for maintaining superior service standards during a particularly challenging year.

Transforming the Digital Marketing Landscape

24 Seven has carved a niche for itself in the digital marketing and creative sectors, providing top-notch talent, game-changing innovation, and valuable insights. ClearlyRated, on the other hand, is renowned for its NPS survey program for professional service firms, which assists in gauging service experience and building a robust online reputation.