22nd Madrid Fusion: A Global Celebration of Gastronomy

On January 30, 2024, the Spanish capital of Madrid became the epicenter of global gastronomy as the 22nd Madrid Fusion, an international gastronomy fair, kicked off. The fair, which runs until the following Wednesday, serves as a meeting point for culinary enthusiasts, professionals, and visitors from across the globe, offering a platform to taste, appreciate, and explore a cornucopia of gourmet foods and beverages.

A Celebration of Culinary Excellence

This year's Madrid Fusion is themed 'Where it All Begins', a nod to the origins and evolution of culinary arts. Exhibitors are seen actively engaged in the event's array of activities. From pouring wine to demonstrating their culinary skills, such as the precise slicing of tuna, the energy at the fair is palpable. The fair is more than just a showcase of food and beverages; it is an immersive experience that encapsulates the essence of gastronomy.

This year, the fair bestowed the title of 'Guest Country' upon Georgia. This honor allowed the nation to present its culinary attractions, including food, wine, and tourist products, to a global audience. Georgian chef Davit Narimanashvili and the Madrid-based restaurant Nunuka took on the task of presenting the country’s cuisine, alongside the chairman of the Association of Sommeliers of Georgia, who introduced visitors to the history of Georgian wine. The stand also hosted master classes on Georgian dishes, aiming to establish business ties and promote Georgia as a visitor destination.