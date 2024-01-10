en English
21CC Group Acquires Funktioncreep, Boosting Its Event Technology Capabilities

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
21CC Group, a leading event technology firm based near Edinburgh, has recently announced the acquisition of the award-winning laser and visual installation company, funktioncreep. The move is a strategic one, designed to bolster 21CC Group’s offerings in event design and technical solutions. This amalgamation is an investment in sustainable technical advancements, in line with the growing demand for eco-friendly event delivery.

Enhanced Capabilities Through Acquisition

Funktioncreep, with its significant experience in laser shows, video mapping, and holographic productions, will notably enhance 21CC Group’s capabilities. The merging of the two companies will allow 21CC Group to offer a full range of in-house services. These include event management, design, technical delivery, production, and special effects. The deal, valued in the six-figure range, signifies a strategic move for 21CC Group, opening up new avenues in the event sector.

Opening New Doors

The acquisition of funktioncreep will enable 21CC Group to enter new sectors and deliver large-scale, high-impact events across the UK. Funktioncreep, recognized for its technical expertise in laser shows and visual effects, has a track record of over 1,600 bespoke productions since its establishment in 2006. It has catered to high-profile clients such as Peter Vardy and the People’s Postcode Lottery, along with renowned festivals like Glastonbury and Creamfields.

A Win-Win Collaboration

The collaboration between 21CC Group and funktioncreep is expected to expedite the event planning process for clients. By providing a single point of contact for a comprehensive range of event services, the merger simplifies the journey for clients. This move is a testament to 21CC Group’s commitment to staying at the cutting edge of technology within the events sector and their dedication to delivering enhanced event design and technical solutions.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

