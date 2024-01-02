en English
Business

2024 Trading Kickstarts: European Markets Poised for Positive Open

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
On the first trading day of 2024, European markets are set to open positively, buoyed by a mixed performance in Asia Pacific markets. Chinese stocks dipped while Australian stocks flirted with record highs. The S&P 500, fresh off a 24% rally in 2023, is primed to kickstart the year on a high note. Energy stocks, which faced a turbulent year, are poised for a promising rebound as Goldman Sachs sees potential in European Big Oil, suggesting a possible narrowing valuation gap with their U.S. counterparts. This optimism stems from escalating oil prices, largely attributed to disruptions in Red Sea shipping routes.

Central Bank Rates and Bond Yields

As we step into 2024, key central bank rates and bond yields globally remain high and are likely to stay elevated before a gradual retreat. AAA-rated 10-year German Bunds in the Euro area currently yield 2.0%, while inflation is nudging back towards target. The European Central Bank might be prompted to ease midyear given weak expected growth. Meanwhile, in the US, inflation continues to overshoot the Federal Reserve’s target, necessitating sustained high rates well into the second half of 2024.

Opening Highs and Investment Strategies

European stock futures traded higher ahead of 2024’s inaugural trading session. The U.S. dollar strengthened early Tuesday, and oil futures and gold saw gains. There is a growing optimism for rate cuts by global central banks and a potential dip in inflation. Oil prices surged amid geopolitical tensions threatening supply. Metals like gold, copper, and iron ore advanced, propelled by robust demand from steel mills. Wall Street, buoyed by China’s private factory activity expanding for the second consecutive month, is optimistic about the stock market.

2024 Investment Outlook

For 2024, most investment outlooks predict a middle-of-the-road scenario, with interest rates beginning to hurt, a benign economic slowdown, and central bank pivot to easier policies setting the stage for a late-year rebound. Stocks and bonds are expected to post modest gains. Strategists, cautious about significant calls in such a delicate year, see risks skewed to the downside. Some outliers lean bearish, while a few bulls predict global equities to score new all-time highs in 2024. The US election is seen as too close to call, with expectations of volatility.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

