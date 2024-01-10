2024 Tekkie Awards: Celebrating Credit Union Technology Achievements

Finopotamus, the trusted tech news platform for credit unions, has announced the opening of nominations for its 2024 Tekkie Awards. Now in its fourth year, the awards ceremony seeks to honor significant technological achievements within the credit union industry in the preceding year, specifically 2023. This year, the Tekkie Awards have introduced new categories in a bid to align more closely with the broader objectives of credit unions.

Tekkie Awards: A Celebration of Technological Progress

The Tekkie Awards, famed for highlighting and celebrating the technological advancements in the credit union industry, has seven categories open for nominations. These categories have been designed to shed light on various aspects of technology deployment in credit unions. However, the entry for each nomination requires a fee of $199. An exception to this rule is the ‘People Helping People Tekkie Award’, a category that is free for credit unions to enter.

Finopotamus: An Authority on Credit Union Technology

The publication, Finopotamus, was established in July 2020 by industry veterans W.B. King, John San Filippo, and Roy Urrico. It has since grown to become a leading source of technology-related news and best practices for credit unions. The platform offers valuable insights from a variety of industries, catering to the needs of the credit union community at large. Its increasing readership and recognition within the credit union community is a testament to its authority in the field.

Tekkie Awards: Key Dates and Further Details

The nomination period for the 2024 Tekkie Awards closes on April 1, 2024. Winners are traditionally announced in July, making it a highly anticipated event in the credit union technology calendar. With its focus on honoring significant achievements in credit union technology and showcasing the work of technology leaders in the industry, the Tekkie Awards continue to foster a spirit of innovation and advancement in the credit union community.