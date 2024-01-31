2024 Market Trends: Swedish Analysts Predict Tech Transformation and AI as Key Drivers

The Swedish team at Osborne Clarke has highlighted a series of key trends that are expected to shape the market momentum in 2024, with a particular focus on the tech transformation and the role of developments in artificial intelligence (AI). In 2023, the global M&A activity reached a 10-year low, marking a nearly 50% dip as compared to the peak in 2021. Despite this widespread deceleration, the Nordics demonstrated remarkable resilience, outperforming many market analysts' predictions.

Hope for a Rebound in 2024

As we move into 2024, there is cautious optimism for a bounce-back in the latter half of the year. The private equity (PE) and institution-driven M&A are poised to recover from the slump witnessed in 2023. Factors propelling this potential resurgence include the pile-up of unused PE funds and growing pressure on investors to monetize their portfolios. A stable market for corporate buyers and the availability of strategic acquisition opportunities also lay the groundwork for a possible M&A boom towards the end of 2024.

AI and Tech Transformation: The New Vanguard

AI, data management, and energy transformation emerge as the potent themes for the tech sector's come back. AI, once merely a jargon, is now a reality for the public, primarily due to the rise of ChatGPT, which was launched in November 2022. The Nordic region, recognized for its prowess in tech, is projected to witness a multitude of opportunities in AI, data management, and energy transformation. However, the influence of the EU's regulatory approach to AI continues to be a subject of speculation.

The Current Market Dynamics

In the existing market scenario, buyers have the upper hand, commencing the year conservatively with a reduced risk appetite. Sellers are advised to remain proactive and preserve robust business models to attract investors. Funding remains a challenge owing to higher capital costs, leading to investor caution. Yet, the presence of private capital and the rise of private credit as an alternative financing route indicate a shift in the potential funding means for deals. Cash-rich corporates not requiring debt financing are likely to spearhead M&A operations.