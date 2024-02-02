2024 IIBEC Convention to Debut EBEC Awards and Host Keynote by Nikki Greenberg

The International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants (IIBEC) has opened registrations for its much-awaited 2024 International Convention and Trade Show. The event, scheduled to take place from March 8-11 at the Phoenix Convention Center, is anticipated to attract around 1,700 attendees from around the globe.

Introduction of the EBEC Awards

This year's convention is particularly significant due to the introduction of the Excellence in Building Enclosure Consulting (EBEC) Awards. These awards, set to be presented for the first time, will honor exceptional contributions across five categories: exterior wall, roofing, waterproofing, commissioning, and building enclosure. Brian Pallasch, IIBEC's Executive Vice President and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm towards this inaugural awards presentation, highlighting its aim to recognize the commendable efforts of consultant members.

Program Highlights and Keynote Speech

The convention program promises over 12 hours of educational content. Attendees can look forward to three general sessions and eight concurrent sessions offering a selection of more than 20 presentations. Adding to the excitement is a keynote speech by renowned architect Nikki Greenberg. She is expected to discuss the impact of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, robots, humanoids, and augmented reality on the building enclosure industry.

Exhibition and Networking Opportunities

In addition to its educational offerings, the convention will host 130 exhibitors and six live product demonstrations. Attendees also have various networking opportunities to look forward to, including the annual awards luncheon, the president's banquet, and the RCI-IIBEC Foundation Golf Tournament. All these opportunities aim to foster connections and collaborations among industry professionals.