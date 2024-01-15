2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: A Departure from Hyundai’s Conventional Aesthetics

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Limited AWD, a compact crossover, has drawn attention and criticism for its deviation from the typically stylish and attractive designs associated with the Hyundai Group, including brands like Kia and Genesis. The design choices, characterized by exaggerated speed lines over its swept, swollen fenders, are seen as forced attempts to appear busy rather than a thoughtful aesthetic direction. While the Tucson may not be the most visually appealing, its mechanical soundness and sensibility cannot be overlooked. It is a small but significant part of Hyundai’s strategy to offer a diverse range of cars and crossovers in the market.

Design – A Departure from Convention

The Tucson’s design has been described as a departure from the conventional and attractive designs associated with the Hyundai Group. The exaggerated speed lines over its swept, swollen fenders have been criticized for giving the vehicle a busy appearance. This design choice seems to stem more from haste than a thoughtful aesthetic direction, failing to align with Hyundai’s usual style.

Mechanical Soundness and Sensibility

Despite the criticism of its design, the Tucson Hybrid’s mechanical soundness and sensibility should not be overlooked. The vehicle forms part of Hyundai’s extensive lineup of globally manufactured vehicles with a focus on cost efficiency. The engine options include a 2.0 litre petrol and diesel variant, along with hybrid powertrains. The interiors will feature higher quality plastics, a new infotainment touchscreen system, and Hyundai’s new connected smart tech.

The Bigger Picture – Hyundai’s Strategy

The Tucson, although small, plays a significant role in Hyundai’s broader strategy to offer a diverse range of cars and crossovers in the market. Hyundai has confirmed that the new Tucson will be manufactured in India, effectively reducing the cost of the car. The launch of the car is expected a few years after the facelift model is introduced.