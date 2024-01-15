en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: A Departure from Hyundai’s Conventional Aesthetics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:58 am EST
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: A Departure from Hyundai’s Conventional Aesthetics

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Limited AWD, a compact crossover, has drawn attention and criticism for its deviation from the typically stylish and attractive designs associated with the Hyundai Group, including brands like Kia and Genesis. The design choices, characterized by exaggerated speed lines over its swept, swollen fenders, are seen as forced attempts to appear busy rather than a thoughtful aesthetic direction. While the Tucson may not be the most visually appealing, its mechanical soundness and sensibility cannot be overlooked. It is a small but significant part of Hyundai’s strategy to offer a diverse range of cars and crossovers in the market.

Design – A Departure from Convention

The Tucson’s design has been described as a departure from the conventional and attractive designs associated with the Hyundai Group. The exaggerated speed lines over its swept, swollen fenders have been criticized for giving the vehicle a busy appearance. This design choice seems to stem more from haste than a thoughtful aesthetic direction, failing to align with Hyundai’s usual style.

Mechanical Soundness and Sensibility

Despite the criticism of its design, the Tucson Hybrid’s mechanical soundness and sensibility should not be overlooked. The vehicle forms part of Hyundai’s extensive lineup of globally manufactured vehicles with a focus on cost efficiency. The engine options include a 2.0 litre petrol and diesel variant, along with hybrid powertrains. The interiors will feature higher quality plastics, a new infotainment touchscreen system, and Hyundai’s new connected smart tech.

The Bigger Picture – Hyundai’s Strategy

The Tucson, although small, plays a significant role in Hyundai’s broader strategy to offer a diverse range of cars and crossovers in the market. Hyundai has confirmed that the new Tucson will be manufactured in India, effectively reducing the cost of the car. The launch of the car is expected a few years after the facelift model is introduced.

0
Automotive Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
48 mins ago
Tata Motors Unveils Limited-Time Promotional Offers on CNG Vehicle Models
Tata Motors, known for its innovative vehicles and customer-centric service, has unveiled a series of limited-time promotional offers on its CNG vehicle models. This move, aimed at enhancing sales, targets the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG models particularly. The offer runs until January 31, demonstrating Tata Motors’ commitment to providing value for customers and promoting
Tata Motors Unveils Limited-Time Promotional Offers on CNG Vehicle Models
AIG Malaysia's Online Insurance Excludes Tesla and Other EVs
1 hour ago
AIG Malaysia's Online Insurance Excludes Tesla and Other EVs
Metair Announces Leadership Change: Paul O'Flaherty Steps in as New CEO
2 hours ago
Metair Announces Leadership Change: Paul O'Flaherty Steps in as New CEO
BMW Reaches 'Tipping Point' with Predominant EV Sales Growth
55 mins ago
BMW Reaches 'Tipping Point' with Predominant EV Sales Growth
Reply Launches AI-Powered 3D Product Configurator: A New Era of Real-Time Visualization
1 hour ago
Reply Launches AI-Powered 3D Product Configurator: A New Era of Real-Time Visualization
Hyzon Motors to Begin US Production of Fuel Cell Modules, Withdraws from European Market
1 hour ago
Hyzon Motors to Begin US Production of Fuel Cell Modules, Withdraws from European Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Mother's Retort to Body-Shaming Boyfriend Sparks Online Debate
15 seconds
Mother's Retort to Body-Shaming Boyfriend Sparks Online Debate
Fearless John: A Beacon of Independent Journalism Amidst Geopolitical Conflicts
3 mins
Fearless John: A Beacon of Independent Journalism Amidst Geopolitical Conflicts
Adam Schiff Gets Los Angeles Times' Nod for California Senate Seat
3 mins
Adam Schiff Gets Los Angeles Times' Nod for California Senate Seat
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
6 mins
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
Mayawati Declares BSP to Contest Elections Independently, Breaking Away from Alliances
6 mins
Mayawati Declares BSP to Contest Elections Independently, Breaking Away from Alliances
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
7 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
8 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
11 mins
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
11 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app