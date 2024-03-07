2024 Connie Awards Seek Nominations: Honoring Trade and Transportation Leaders

The Containerization & Intermodal Institute (CII) has officially opened the floor for nominations for the prestigious 2024 Connie Awards. Recognizing outstanding contributions to the trade and transportation sector, these awards highlight innovation, leadership, and long-standing industry commitment.

Recognizing Industry Excellence

Since its inception in 1972, the Connie Award has been a symbol of excellence within the trade and transportation industry, celebrating individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed through innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership. The awards are split into two main categories: the Connie Award itself and the Lifetime Achievement Award. The former focuses on those making immediate, impactful contributions, while the latter honors a sustained commitment to the industry's growth and development. Past recipients include notable figures such as Robert F. Sappio and Brenda Martin, whose efforts have left indelible marks on the industry.

Event Details and Nomination Process

The 2024 ceremonies are scheduled for September 11 in Long Beach, CA, and December 9 in Newark, NJ, promising to be landmark events in the industry calendar. Nominations are open until April 1, 2024, with the process facilitated online to streamline submissions. These awards not only spotlight individual achievements but also underscore the collective progress and innovative spirit driving the trade and transportation sector forward.

Supporting Future Industry Leaders

In addition to recognizing current industry stalwarts, CII is committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders. Through scholarships and support to academic institutions, CII invests in the future of supply chain, logistics, and transportation, ensuring that the industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing global needs. This dual focus on celebrating present achievements while fostering future talent underscores CII's comprehensive approach to industry advancement and sustainability.

As the nomination deadline approaches, the industry watches with anticipation to see who will be next to join the prestigious ranks of Connie and Lifetime Achievement awardees. With a legacy of innovation, leadership, and community support, the Connie Awards continue to be a beacon of excellence in the trade and transportation world.