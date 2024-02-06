2024 Confectionery Leadership Awards Bestowed Upon Katie Alexander and Susan Grassey

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) and Candy & Snack TODAY magazine have recently announced the recipients of the 2024 Confectionery Leadership Awards. The prestigious honors have been bestowed upon Katie Alexander from Dollar Tree and Susan Grassey from Harris Teeter. The awards serve as a recognition for their remarkable contributions and achievements within the confectionery industry.

Overcoming Economic Challenges

In the face of economic adversities, both Alexander and Grassey have played pivotal roles in sustaining customer interest in the candy aisle. Their innovative retail strategies and profound understanding of consumer preferences have significantly contributed to the growth of the confectionery category.

Exemplary Leadership

Katie Alexander, with a tenure of nearly nine years at Dollar Tree, has been lauded for her effective communication, leadership rooted in kindness, and the cultivation of partnerships that serve both customers and suppliers. Her approach has been instrumental in positioning Dollar Tree as a leading retailer in the confectionery sector.

Mastering Market Trends

On the other hand, Susan Grassey, a Candy Hall of Famer with over two decades of experience in the industry, joined Harris Teeter in 2017. She is celebrated for her creative thinking and deep knowledge of trends. Her strategies have significantly contributed to establishing Harris Teeter as a leading retailer of confectionery products.

Confectionery Leadership Awards

The Confectionery Leadership Awards were established in 2011, with the aim of honoring outstanding retail and wholesale professionals for their excellence in confectionery promotion and innovation. The 2024 awards ceremony is set to take place during the NCA's State of the Industry Conference from March 10-12 in Aventura, Florida.