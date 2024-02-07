2024 B2B Report: Digital Sales Channels Dominate the Market

The 2024 Business-to-Business (B2B) Market and Customer Experience Report unveils a dramatic shift in the B2B landscape, marked by an accelerated digital transformation. The previous year, 2023, saw the B2B ecommerce sector expand by a remarkable 17%, resulting in sales of approximately $2.1 trillion, a substantial leap from the $1.95 trillion recorded in 2022.

Outpacing Total U.S. Business Sales

This growth rate in B2B ecommerce surpassed the overall growth of total U.S. business sales, demonstrating the increasing influence of digital sales channels in the B2B market. In contrast, the combined sales of U.S. manufacturers and distribution companies remained static at $14.87 trillion in 2023, displaying no growth from the preceding year. This stagnation contrasts with the 15% increase in total B2B sales observed in the previous year.

Emergence of Digitally-Driven Purchasing Experience

The report underscores the mounting demand from business buyers for an omnichannel and digitally-driven purchasing experience. The future of B2B sales hinges on the ability of sellers to offer comprehensive digital customer journeys, necessitating a pivot for B2B sellers towards digital tools and robust self-service options, to stay ahead of the curve.

The Decline of Traditional Sales Channels

As the digital wave sweeps across the B2B market, traditional paper catalogs are being overshadowed. Customers are gravitating towards a seamless digital experience, rendering these conventional methods obsolete. This report serves as a clarion call for B2B sellers to adapt to the changing landscape or risk falling behind.

To highlight, Mirakl, a leading B2B ecommerce platform, recorded a 50% year-over-year growth, reaching profitability in the last quarter of 2023. The company generated nearly $160 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and secured a $100 million revolving credit facility. The global adoption of new solutions in the Mirakl suite, the integration of Artificial Mirakl Intelligence (AMI) across the suite, and the launch of Mirakl Ads and Mirakl Payouts contributed significantly to their success.

With leading global enterprises and fast-growing disruptors joining its platform in 2023, Mirakl's customer base expanded, emphasizing the increasing demand for digital solutions in the B2B marketplace.