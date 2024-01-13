en English
Business

2024: A Year of Economic Opportunities and Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
2024: A Year of Economic Opportunities and Challenges

The Goldman Sachs Wealth Management Investment Strategy Group (ISG) recently published their 2024 Outlook titled “America Powers On”. The 2024 economic landscape, according to the report, is ripe with opportunities across various sectors, most notably technology, healthcare, industrial, agriculture, and mining. Despite the ongoing regulatory scrutiny and global supply chain disruptions, technological areas like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity are expected to continue flourishing.

The Barron’s Roundtable Predictions

Meanwhile, the 2024 Barron’s Roundtable predicts a modest investment return of minus-5% to plus-5%. However, the panelists highlighted the potential for capital investment in new technologies like artificial intelligence and non-tech stocks to drive growth. The panel consisted of 11 money managers and market mavens who shared their investment strategies for the upcoming year.

The Global Economic Outlook by KPMG

KPMG’s Global Economic Outlook report projects a global GDP growth of 2.2% in 2024, a slight dip from 2.6% in 2023. However, the report warns of potential output losses due to geoeconomic fragmentation in the long term. While inflation may be easing, it comes with a decrease in consumer spending and an increase in debt costs. The forecasts suggest world inflation averaging 5.0% in 2024, down from 6.5% in 2023 and 8.0% in 2022.

Economy of Romania: A Regional High Growth Economy

Interestingly, Romania’s economy experienced one of the highest growth rates in the region, estimated at 1.8% in 2023. The primary drivers for this growth are investments in infrastructure projects, digital transformation, and energy transition. The country’s average annual inflation rate is expected to be around 6.9% in 2024.

Is a Recession Looming?

While the overall outlook for 2024 seems optimistic, economist Elliot Eisenberg predicts a recession, citing consumer spending, wages, labor market conditions, and savings as potential triggers. He also mentions that government spending, capital investment, and trade may not be enough to cover the gap if consumers reduce spending. Eisenberg expects a standard downturn lasting about eight or nine months. It’s crucial to keep an eye on the Leading Economic Indicators from the Conference Board, which are also signaling a potential recession.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

