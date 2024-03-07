2023 Hallmarking Excellence: Protecting Consumers, British Council Awards Winners Announced

The British Hallmarking Council's (BHC) commitment to excellence in hallmarking and consumer protection was highlighted through the presentation of two prestigious awards in 2023. These awards, celebrated for their role in promoting hallmarking standards and educating the market, underscore the ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and integrity within the jewellery industry.

Spotlight on 2023 Winners

The Touchstone Award and the Hallmarking Awareness and Learning Online (HALO) Award, in collaboration with the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ), were designed to complement each other by enhancing hallmarking enforcement and awareness. The HALO Award, targeting educational outreach, was jointly awarded to Anna Mcloughlin Fine Jewellery and Harriet Kelsall Bespoke Jewellery for their exceptional efforts in informing customers about the importance of hallmarking. London silversmiths Hersey and Son received high commendation. Meanwhile, the Touchstone Award was bestowed upon Colin Briggs, a Trading Standards Manager from East Riding of Yorkshire, for his significant contributions to maintaining a level playing field for retailers through stringent hallmarking law compliance.

Implications for the Industry

These awards not only highlight individual and organizational achievements but also reflect a broader commitment to consumer protection and market fairness. By recognizing these efforts, the BHC and NAJ are reinforcing the critical role that hallmarking plays in the jewellery purchasing process, ensuring that customers receive legitimate and accurately described products. The synergy between the HALO and Touchstone Awards fosters a more informed and vigilant market, ultimately benefiting both consumers and legitimate retailers.

Looking Ahead to 2024

As the industry reflects on the accomplishments of the 2023 award winners, attention turns to the future with anticipation for the 2024 award cycle. The BHC has announced that entry for the Touchstone Award will open in early 2024, with the HALO Award set to be launched at the NAJ's event on June 6, 2024. These upcoming events represent continued opportunities for industry participants to demonstrate their commitment to hallmarking excellence and consumer protection.

This cycle of recognition and encouragement for adherence to hallmarking standards not only safeguards consumers but also enhances the credibility and integrity of the jewellery market. As we look towards the next round of awards, the industry is reminded of the importance of ongoing education, compliance, and innovation in promoting hallmarking excellence.