2023: A Record Year for Offshore Wind Investments

In a significant stride for green energy, 2023 emerged as a game-changing year for offshore wind investments. According to TGS – 4C Offshore, a staggering 12.3 GW of projects reached Final Investment Decision (FID), marking a monumental upsurge from the previous year’s 0.8 GW. Europe spearheaded this transformative wave with eight projects aggregating to 9.3 GW. The Asia-Pacific region followed suit with 2.3 GW shared across Taiwan and South Korea, while the USA contributed 704 MW through Revolution Wind.

Offtake Contracts and Lease Auctions

Despite a slight dip in offtake contracts to 9.5 GW, the average price saw an upward trend, hitting 105/MWh. The price surge can be attributed to escalating inflation and supply chain bottlenecks. Interestingly, the U.S. market witnessed a surge in offtake auction activity, suggestive of an increasingly competitive climate and a drive for more favorable project terms.

Looking ahead, 2024 holds promise for another record-setting year for offshore wind, with a projected 13 GW. TGS – 4C Offshore’s report underscores the crucial role of offtake contracts and lease auctions in achieving the 2030 installation targets, earmarking 47.5 GW of offtake and 33.5 GW of lease auctions on a global scale. The lease activity witnessed a significant boost, with 43.8 GW awarded in 2023, a third of which is set aside for floating wind projects.

Floating Wind: A Rising Sector

The report also sheds light on the burgeoning sector of floating wind within the offshore wind industry. The U.K. and Norway have emerged as hotbeds for floating wind investments, with South Korea and the U.S. also demonstrating high potential and ambition. However, the forecasts for floating wind capacity by 2030 have been downgraded to 10 GW.

TGS – 4C Offshore’s report, inclusive of Market Indicators tracking global trends since 2010, proposes that an additional 1,121 GW is necessary to meet the IRENA/IEA’s net-zero requirement of 2,000 GW by 2050. These insights form part of the company’s ongoing commitment to deliver comprehensive intelligence on offshore energy, encompassing wind farms, construction, maintenance, logistics, and transmission.

On the Horizon: Turbine Models and Standardization

2023 saw advancements in 15+ MW turbine models, including the announcement of a groundbreaking 22 MW turbine. The industry is also zeroing in on standardization to hasten deployment, with 16 MW models installed in China and 18 MW turbines chosen for a new offshore wind farm in Japan. Vestas, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer, secured a record 17.1GW of turbine orders in 2023, thanks to a record quarterly intake at the end of the year.

Global new investment in renewable energy hit a record $358 billion in the first half of 2023, a 22% increase YoY. Of the total, $335 billion was dedicated to project deployment through asset finance and small-scale solar, marking a 14% increase from the first half of 2022. The offshore wind industry in the U.S., however, grappled with mounting financial challenges in 2023, due to inflation, rising prices for components, and higher interest rates.