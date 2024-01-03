en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2023: A Record Year for Offshore Wind Investments

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 am EST
2023: A Record Year for Offshore Wind Investments

In a significant stride for green energy, 2023 emerged as a game-changing year for offshore wind investments. According to TGS – 4C Offshore, a staggering 12.3 GW of projects reached Final Investment Decision (FID), marking a monumental upsurge from the previous year’s 0.8 GW. Europe spearheaded this transformative wave with eight projects aggregating to 9.3 GW. The Asia-Pacific region followed suit with 2.3 GW shared across Taiwan and South Korea, while the USA contributed 704 MW through Revolution Wind.

Offtake Contracts and Lease Auctions

Despite a slight dip in offtake contracts to 9.5 GW, the average price saw an upward trend, hitting 105/MWh. The price surge can be attributed to escalating inflation and supply chain bottlenecks. Interestingly, the U.S. market witnessed a surge in offtake auction activity, suggestive of an increasingly competitive climate and a drive for more favorable project terms.

Looking ahead, 2024 holds promise for another record-setting year for offshore wind, with a projected 13 GW. TGS – 4C Offshore’s report underscores the crucial role of offtake contracts and lease auctions in achieving the 2030 installation targets, earmarking 47.5 GW of offtake and 33.5 GW of lease auctions on a global scale. The lease activity witnessed a significant boost, with 43.8 GW awarded in 2023, a third of which is set aside for floating wind projects.

Floating Wind: A Rising Sector

The report also sheds light on the burgeoning sector of floating wind within the offshore wind industry. The U.K. and Norway have emerged as hotbeds for floating wind investments, with South Korea and the U.S. also demonstrating high potential and ambition. However, the forecasts for floating wind capacity by 2030 have been downgraded to 10 GW.

TGS – 4C Offshore’s report, inclusive of Market Indicators tracking global trends since 2010, proposes that an additional 1,121 GW is necessary to meet the IRENA/IEA’s net-zero requirement of 2,000 GW by 2050. These insights form part of the company’s ongoing commitment to deliver comprehensive intelligence on offshore energy, encompassing wind farms, construction, maintenance, logistics, and transmission.

On the Horizon: Turbine Models and Standardization

2023 saw advancements in 15+ MW turbine models, including the announcement of a groundbreaking 22 MW turbine. The industry is also zeroing in on standardization to hasten deployment, with 16 MW models installed in China and 18 MW turbines chosen for a new offshore wind farm in Japan. Vestas, the Danish wind turbine manufacturer, secured a record 17.1GW of turbine orders in 2023, thanks to a record quarterly intake at the end of the year.

Global new investment in renewable energy hit a record $358 billion in the first half of 2023, a 22% increase YoY. Of the total, $335 billion was dedicated to project deployment through asset finance and small-scale solar, marking a 14% increase from the first half of 2022. The offshore wind industry in the U.S., however, grappled with mounting financial challenges in 2023, due to inflation, rising prices for components, and higher interest rates.

0
Business Energy Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Apple Suppliers Suffer a Blow in Asian Markets Following Barclays Downgrade

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

October 2023 in West Norfolk: A Month of Significant Events

By Dil Bar Irshad

Inala Capital Reports Stable Portfolio Value Amidst Economic Volatility

By BNN Correspondents

CEAT Kelani Holdings Steps Toward Sustainability with a Rs 475.97m Solar Power Plant

By Muhammad Jawad

Durata Doubles Headquarters Size, Opens Overseas Office in Growth Spur ...
@Business · 2 mins
Durata Doubles Headquarters Size, Opens Overseas Office in Growth Spur ...
heart comment 0
Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige: The Visionary Behind a Cinematic Revolution

By BNN Correspondents

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige: The Visionary Behind a Cinematic Revolution
Government Denies Plans for Costa Drive-Through at Beccles’ Morrisons

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Government Denies Plans for Costa Drive-Through at Beccles' Morrisons
West Midlands Auctioneer Bond Wolfe Achieves Over £178M in Sales

By BNN Correspondents

West Midlands Auctioneer Bond Wolfe Achieves Over £178M in Sales
Vodafone Idea’s Chief Regulatory Officer P Balaji Resigns

By Rafia Tasleem

Vodafone Idea's Chief Regulatory Officer P Balaji Resigns
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
50 seconds
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
53 seconds
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
2 mins
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
2 mins
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
2 mins
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
2 mins
Senator 'Bong' Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
2 mins
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
2 mins
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
2 mins
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app