2022: A Year of Shifts and Challenges in the Psychedelics Industry

The 2022 psychedelic industry, marked by significant shifts, challenges, and evolution, witnessed a transition from the success of cannabis stocks to a more long-term growth-oriented investor base. This transmutation, initiated by the first public company in 2019, set the stage for a year teeming with new entrants, clinical progress, and regulatory shifts.

A Maturing Investor Base

The initial rush of optimism, fueled by the cannabis boom, led to inflated expectations from the psychedelics market. As the year unfolded, it became evident that the investor base had evolved. Investors became more knowledgeable and focused on long-term growth, a shift highlighted by Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing Digital Sciences. However, despite this shift, the industry endured a challenging year, influenced by macroeconomic factors such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions.

Clinical Progress and Regulatory Comfort

Significant strides were made in psychedelics research, with regulators showing an increased comfort level with the data emerging from these studies. Despite these advancements, many companies faced a difficult transition marked by capital market challenges and valuation losses. Velkova, managing partner at Tabula Rasa Ventures, underscored the risks associated with early-stage companies going public. A slowdown in investment momentum and a stabilization in valuations pointed towards a consolidation in the industry.

Commercial Viability and Rollout Concerns

While the industry is confident about the substances’ potential as novel drugs, questions about commercial viability and the rollout of these treatments persist. For instance, Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) and Reset Mind Sciences (RMS) conducted a trial investigating the use of psilocybin in patients with treatment-resistant depression in Western Australia. The trial, aiming to contribute to the clinical evidence for psilocybin-assisted therapy, follows a recent move by the health regulator to loosen restrictions around psychedelics and MDMA in Australian clinics. Despite the positive outlook, the year’s wrap up leaves the industry with unanswered questions about the commercial success of potential treatments, thereby setting the stage for another intriguing year in the psychedelics industry.