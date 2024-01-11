en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2022: A Year of Shifts and Challenges in the Psychedelics Industry

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
2022: A Year of Shifts and Challenges in the Psychedelics Industry

The 2022 psychedelic industry, marked by significant shifts, challenges, and evolution, witnessed a transition from the success of cannabis stocks to a more long-term growth-oriented investor base. This transmutation, initiated by the first public company in 2019, set the stage for a year teeming with new entrants, clinical progress, and regulatory shifts.

A Maturing Investor Base

The initial rush of optimism, fueled by the cannabis boom, led to inflated expectations from the psychedelics market. As the year unfolded, it became evident that the investor base had evolved. Investors became more knowledgeable and focused on long-term growth, a shift highlighted by Najla Guthrie, CEO of Wellbeing Digital Sciences. However, despite this shift, the industry endured a challenging year, influenced by macroeconomic factors such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions.

Clinical Progress and Regulatory Comfort

Significant strides were made in psychedelics research, with regulators showing an increased comfort level with the data emerging from these studies. Despite these advancements, many companies faced a difficult transition marked by capital market challenges and valuation losses. Velkova, managing partner at Tabula Rasa Ventures, underscored the risks associated with early-stage companies going public. A slowdown in investment momentum and a stabilization in valuations pointed towards a consolidation in the industry.

Commercial Viability and Rollout Concerns

While the industry is confident about the substances’ potential as novel drugs, questions about commercial viability and the rollout of these treatments persist. For instance, Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) and Reset Mind Sciences (RMS) conducted a trial investigating the use of psilocybin in patients with treatment-resistant depression in Western Australia. The trial, aiming to contribute to the clinical evidence for psilocybin-assisted therapy, follows a recent move by the health regulator to loosen restrictions around psychedelics and MDMA in Australian clinics. Despite the positive outlook, the year’s wrap up leaves the industry with unanswered questions about the commercial success of potential treatments, thereby setting the stage for another intriguing year in the psychedelics industry.

0
Business
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Vedanta's Cairn Oil & Gas Submits FDP to Boost India's Domestic Energy Production
Vedanta’s oil and gas subsidiary, Cairn Oil & Gas, has officially submitted a Field Development Plan (FDP) with the intent of kick-starting gas production from the Jaya field in Gujarat by 2024. The FDP is no mere formality, but a vital cog in the wheel of oil and gas field development, outlining the strategy for
Vedanta's Cairn Oil & Gas Submits FDP to Boost India's Domestic Energy Production
Freelance.com Acquires STA Group: A Strategic Move to Solidify European Leadership
7 mins ago
Freelance.com Acquires STA Group: A Strategic Move to Solidify European Leadership
Puma Identified as Most Sustainable Fashion Brand in Unique Study
7 mins ago
Puma Identified as Most Sustainable Fashion Brand in Unique Study
AB Šiaulių Bankas to Unveil Strategic Plan for 2024-2029 in Upcoming Webinar
4 mins ago
AB Šiaulių Bankas to Unveil Strategic Plan for 2024-2029 in Upcoming Webinar
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Money Supply Shows Significant Increase, Indicates Economic Growth
4 mins ago
Bosnia and Herzegovina's Money Supply Shows Significant Increase, Indicates Economic Growth
Foreign Investors Look Beyond Malaysia's 1MDB Scandal, Says Minister
6 mins ago
Foreign Investors Look Beyond Malaysia's 1MDB Scandal, Says Minister
Latest Headlines
World News
CISF Releases Admit Card for Medical Exam in Constable, Tradesman Recruitment
2 mins
CISF Releases Admit Card for Medical Exam in Constable, Tradesman Recruitment
Congressman Ralph Recto Appointed as Finance Minister by Philippine President
2 mins
Congressman Ralph Recto Appointed as Finance Minister by Philippine President
Clemson's Struggles Continue: Third Consecutive ACC Loss to Virginia Tech
4 mins
Clemson's Struggles Continue: Third Consecutive ACC Loss to Virginia Tech
St Vincent and the Grenadines Moves to Acquire Historic Island of Balliceaux
4 mins
St Vincent and the Grenadines Moves to Acquire Historic Island of Balliceaux
Body Language Showdown: DeSantis vs Haley in GOP Presidential Debate
4 mins
Body Language Showdown: DeSantis vs Haley in GOP Presidential Debate
AI in Healthcare: Balancing Innovation and Regulation
4 mins
AI in Healthcare: Balancing Innovation and Regulation
Supreme Court Approves Shimla Development Plan 2041: A Landmark Victory for Sustainable Development
4 mins
Supreme Court Approves Shimla Development Plan 2041: A Landmark Victory for Sustainable Development
Pet Pug Survives Shocking Ingestion of Hairbands
6 mins
Pet Pug Survives Shocking Ingestion of Hairbands
Walker Buehler's Recovery Boosts Dodgers' Optimism for Upcoming Season
6 mins
Walker Buehler's Recovery Boosts Dodgers' Optimism for Upcoming Season
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
34 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app