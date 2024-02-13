201 Aesthetics to Open Medical Spa and Salon in Jamestown with Flex PACE Funding

A new medical spa and salon is set to grace the streets of Jamestown, North Dakota, following the approval of a Flex PACE request by the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors. The funding, amounting to over $48,200, will be utilized by 201 Aesthetics to purchase and renovate a building, but only if their application for a Renaissance Zone tax exemption with the North Dakota Department of Commerce is unsuccessful.

A New Chapter for 201 Aesthetics

The building, which spans approximately 12,000 square feet, is currently home to three renters. Once renovations are complete, the total value of the building is projected to reach $644,000. Kalsie Gumke and Jozie Kovar, the owners of 201 Aesthetics, have plans to expand their business into the remaining 8,000 square feet of the building.

A Blend of Beauty and Medical Services

Upon completion, the medical spa and salon will offer a variety of services, including hair and skin treatments, as well as medical procedures such as Botox and dermal fillers. According to Gumke, "Our goal is to provide a one-stop-shop for our clients, where they can access both traditional salon services and medical aesthetics."

The Power of Economic Development

The Flex PACE program, which stands for Property Assessed Clean Energy, is designed to provide funding for energy efficiency improvements, renewable energy installations, and other qualifying projects. In this case, the funding will be used to renovate the building and bring it up to code, making it suitable for a medical spa and salon.

The approval of the Flex PACE request is a testament to the power of economic development and the importance of supporting local businesses. By investing in the renovation of this building, the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. is not only helping 201 Aesthetics grow, but also contributing to the revitalization of the community.

As Gumke and Kovar prepare to embark on this exciting new chapter, they are grateful for the support they have received from the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our business and provide even more services to our clients," says Kovar. "We couldn't have done it without the help of the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. and the Flex PACE program."

Note: The funding from the Flex PACE program will only be used if the application for a Renaissance Zone tax exemption is not approved by the North Dakota Department of Commerce. If approved, the tax exemption would provide a significant financial benefit to 201 Aesthetics, making the Flex PACE funding unnecessary.

With the approval of the Flex PACE request, 201 Aesthetics is one step closer to realizing their dream of opening a medical spa and salon in Jamestown. The renovations are set to begin in the coming months, and the owners are eager to welcome clients to their new and improved space.

By supporting local businesses and investing in economic development, the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. is helping to build a brighter future for the community. The story of 201 Aesthetics is just one example of the many success stories that are made possible through their efforts.