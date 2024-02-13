160 Driving Academy Joins West Virginia's Black Policy Day: Empowering Minority Communities

Martec Washington, a Business Development Specialist from 160 Driving Academy, took part in the Third Annual West Virginia's Black Policy Day 2024 at the State Capitol. The event aimed to address policy issues affecting minority communities in West Virginia.

Advertisment

A Seat at the Table: 160 Driving Academy and Black Policy Day

Washington, representing the largest commercial driving school in the nation, participated in critical discussions for potential new policy initiatives. The Parkersburg branch specialist is an active resident deeply involved in community initiatives.

As the driving academy proudly celebrates Black History Month, it supports Washington's efforts, further highlighting the company's commitment to empowering minority communities.

Advertisment

Making a Difference: Employment Opportunities and Community Involvement

160 Driving Academy is seeking safety-minded and personable individuals with a Class A CDL license to join their team as Truck Driving Runners. The selected candidates will transport equipment and trucks to testing locations and assist the lead instructor.

Qualifications include a clean driving record, physical ability to operate a motor vehicle, strong communication skills, and availability Monday through Friday. The Academy offers benefits such as health insurance and paid vacation.

Advertisment

Training the Future: 160 Driving Academy's Vision

160 Driving Academy aims to train over 36,000 students in North America by 2024. Integrated with over 550 Workforce offices, the school is making significant strides in its mission.

Their sister company, Truckers Network, offers a job rating, posting, and hiring platform with over 200,000 curated CDL drivers. By working together, these two entities are transforming the transportation industry and providing opportunities for countless individuals.

In conclusion, 160 Driving Academy's involvement in the Third Annual Black Policy Day 2024 demonstrates its commitment to addressing policy issues affecting minority communities in West Virginia. By supporting initiatives led by Washington and offering employment opportunities, the driving school is making a difference in the lives of many.