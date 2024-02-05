10x Genomics Unveils New Products and Technology Advancements at 2024 AGBT Meeting

In a significant development for the field of single cell and spatial biology, 10x Genomics, Inc. has announced a series of new products and advancements in technology, set to be unveiled at the 2024 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting. The innovations are poised to transform the company's existing Visium, Xenium, and Chromium platforms.

Launching Visium HD: A Leap Forward in Transcriptome Discovery

The launch of Visium HD marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. Available for pre-order, with shipping expected to commence this quarter, this product will facilitate whole transcriptome spatial discovery at single-cell scale resolution. It is designed to empower scientists to delve into cellular organization and interactions within tissues, offering unprecedented detail across the whole transcriptome.

Xenium In Situ Platform: A Year of Robust Growth

The Xenium In Situ platform has also made headway in its first year, with over 250 instruments sold and independent benchmarking studies attesting to its high performance. The AGBT meeting will serve as a platform for 10x Genomics to share new data related to their comprehensive Xenium product roadmap.

Chromium Flex Assay: Enhanced for Efficiency

Among the other advancements, the company is set to unveil enhancements for its Chromium Flex assay. The goal is to provide researchers with more efficient and cost-effective single cell workflows. The company's Sponsor Workshop will also spotlight major updates and new features for its Single Cell Gene Expression and Single Cell Immune Profiling assays.

10x Genomics has consistently demonstrated how its platforms contribute to significant biological discoveries. The company's products have facilitated breakthroughs in diverse fields, including oncology, immunology, and neuroscience, thus deepening our understanding of health and disease. Nonetheless, the company cautions that forward-looking statements about product launches and performance are not definitive guarantees of future outcomes.