en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Business First Bancshares Invites Participation in Conference Call

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:47 pm EST
Business First Bancshares Invites Participation in Conference Call

Business First Bancshares, Inc., operating under the ticker symbol BFST on the Nasdaq, has extended an open invitation to all interested parties to participate in their upcoming conference call. Participants can join the call by dialing a toll-free number or accessing a live webcast. Additionally, a slide presentation, which complements the call, will be available on the b1BANK website on the day of the presentation.

A Snapshot of Business First Bancshares

With its banking subsidiary b1BANK leading the way, Business First Bancshares reported a solid $6.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023. The organization also manages an impressive $6.0 billion in assets through its affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC, which does not include the $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets handled by SSW.

b1BANK operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices across Louisiana and in the Dallas and Houston areas in Texas. They offer a broad spectrum of both commercial and personal banking services. An array of financial solutions including commercial loans, letters of credit, working capital lines, equipment financing, and treasury management services, constitute their commercial banking services.

Recognitions and Awards

The bank’s performance and services have not gone unrecognized. Forbes and Statista have crowned b1BANK as the 1 Best-In-State Bank in Louisiana. Furthermore, they have been a multiyear recipient of the American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For” award, a testimony to their commitment not only towards their customers but also their employees.

Piper Sandler and Southern First Bancshares

In a related financial development, Piper Sandler has upgraded its rating of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Overweight with a price target of $44.00, marking a significant hike from its previous price target of $34.00. Shares of Southern First Bancshares have seen a minor increase of 0.19% over the last 24 hours, trading at $36.89 per share. A move to $44.00 would account for a robust 19.27% increase from the current share price.

0
Business Finance
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
31 seconds ago
U.S. Job Openings Dip in November, Demand for Workers Remains Robust
U.S. job openings totaled 8.8 million in November, marking a slight dip from October’s 8.9 million. This figure represents the lowest level since March 2021, despite the demand for workers remaining historically robust. The Labor Department’s recent report also indicated a decrease in the number of individuals quitting their jobs, reaching the lowest point since
U.S. Job Openings Dip in November, Demand for Workers Remains Robust
SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital Acquire Humm Kombucha: A Sign of Growth in the Kombucha Market
1 min ago
SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital Acquire Humm Kombucha: A Sign of Growth in the Kombucha Market
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min ago
Bruker Corporation to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Slowest-Selling Vehicles Identified: Dodge Dominates and Ford Corrects Mach-E Supply
35 seconds ago
Slowest-Selling Vehicles Identified: Dodge Dominates and Ford Corrects Mach-E Supply
Lifesize Plans Brings Revolutionary Augmented Reality Services to Dubai
55 seconds ago
Lifesize Plans Brings Revolutionary Augmented Reality Services to Dubai
Torque Metals Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Upcoming Prospects: An Interview with Cristian Moreno
1 min ago
Torque Metals Reflects on 2023 Achievements and Upcoming Prospects: An Interview with Cristian Moreno
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Athletes Eye Crucial Qualifiers Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
18 seconds
Canadian Athletes Eye Crucial Qualifiers Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
Sydney Test Resumes with Cummins' Remarkable Performance and Warner's Farewell
27 seconds
Sydney Test Resumes with Cummins' Remarkable Performance and Warner's Farewell
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
58 seconds
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala
2 mins
World Food Programme Outlines Funding Needs, Continues Impactful Work in Guatemala
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
2 mins
President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
2 mins
Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi Sidelined Until February
Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss 'Pure Grit' at OSU-Cascades
2 mins
Paralympic Medalist and Authors to Discuss 'Pure Grit' at OSU-Cascades
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
2 mins
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges
2 mins
Chris Hollins Assumes Duties as Houston Controller Amidst Fiscal Challenges
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
18 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
30 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app