Business First Bancshares Invites Participation in Conference Call

Business First Bancshares, Inc., operating under the ticker symbol BFST on the Nasdaq, has extended an open invitation to all interested parties to participate in their upcoming conference call. Participants can join the call by dialing a toll-free number or accessing a live webcast. Additionally, a slide presentation, which complements the call, will be available on the b1BANK website on the day of the presentation.

A Snapshot of Business First Bancshares

With its banking subsidiary b1BANK leading the way, Business First Bancshares reported a solid $6.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023. The organization also manages an impressive $6.0 billion in assets through its affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC, which does not include the $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets handled by SSW.

b1BANK operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices across Louisiana and in the Dallas and Houston areas in Texas. They offer a broad spectrum of both commercial and personal banking services. An array of financial solutions including commercial loans, letters of credit, working capital lines, equipment financing, and treasury management services, constitute their commercial banking services.

Recognitions and Awards

The bank’s performance and services have not gone unrecognized. Forbes and Statista have crowned b1BANK as the 1 Best-In-State Bank in Louisiana. Furthermore, they have been a multiyear recipient of the American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For” award, a testimony to their commitment not only towards their customers but also their employees.

