en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Business Credit Cards with 0% APR Promotions: A Financial Lifeline

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Business Credit Cards with 0% APR Promotions: A Financial Lifeline

Picture this: A business burdened by debt, searching for a financial lifeline. Enter the allure of business credit cards offering 0% introductory Annual Percentage Rate (APR) promotions on balance transfers. A rare gem in the world of business finances, these cards offer businesses a chance to pay down debt without the sting of interest for an extended period, sometimes stretching over a year.

Unveiling the Best Business Credit Cards

The market for business credit cards with 0% APR promotions on balance transfers is less populated compared to its consumer credit card counterpart. However, there are options worth considering. Among them, the Wells Fargo Reflect Card and the Wells Fargo Active Cash Card. The Reflect Card offers a startling 0% APR for 21 months from account opening on both purchases and balance transfers, albeit with a balance transfer fee of 5 min 5. On the other hand, the Active Cash Card offers a $200 Cash Rewards bonus, a $0 annual fee, and a generous 2% cash rewards on all purchases.

Understanding Business Balance Transfers

Business balance transfers operate similarly to personal credit card balance transfers. During the application process, the issuer may ask for an estimated transfer amount. Upon approval, the business can request the transfer online or by phone, either directly to pay off other balances or through balance transfer checks. It’s crucial to provide the necessary details such as the credit card company, account number, and transfer amount if opting for a direct payoff. Alternatively, balance transfer checks can be written to creditors for the owed amount.

Choosing the Right Card for Your Business

Choosing the right business credit card for balance transfers is not a decision to be taken lightly. It’s essential to consider welcome bonuses, bonus rewards on spending, and the specifics of how balance transfers work. Whilst these cards can certainly provide financial respite, it’s important to note that accuracy of information is key. Therefore, always verify all terms and conditions with the offering institution before submitting an application.

0
Business Finance
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare, a renowned provider of personalized support services for older individuals, has received the prestigious ‘Five Star Employer’ award. This accolade is an acknowledgment of the company’s high employment standards and its unwavering commitment to nurturing staff wellbeing. The survey carried out by Workbuzz in November 2023 provided insights into the satisfaction and
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
Khalifa Fund & Al Mushrif Coop: A Strategic Partnership for Entrepreneurial Empowerment
36 seconds ago
Khalifa Fund & Al Mushrif Coop: A Strategic Partnership for Entrepreneurial Empowerment
Rupert Resources Advances Ikkari Project Amid Financial Ups and Downs
4 mins ago
Rupert Resources Advances Ikkari Project Amid Financial Ups and Downs
Foreign Investment Boom: SR405.49 Billion Stake in Saudi Stock Market
13 seconds ago
Foreign Investment Boom: SR405.49 Billion Stake in Saudi Stock Market
Madinet Masr: A Year of Record Sales and Accolades
27 seconds ago
Madinet Masr: A Year of Record Sales and Accolades
Redefining Success in Trading: The Rising Importance of Psychological Mastery
33 seconds ago
Redefining Success in Trading: The Rising Importance of Psychological Mastery
Latest Headlines
World News
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
10 seconds
Home Instead Weston-super-Mare Earns Accolades; Surge in Elder Care Enquiries Opens Job Opportunities
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
12 seconds
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Landmark Election Appeals
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
19 seconds
Colin Grafton: A Journey Back to 'Dancing on Ice'
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
23 seconds
The Rise of 'Aging in Place' Services: An Industry Responds to a Demographic Shift
Public Health Challenge: Sickness Reported at Mumbai Sea Bridge Inauguration
24 seconds
Public Health Challenge: Sickness Reported at Mumbai Sea Bridge Inauguration
Alan Permane: A New Inning With AlphaTauri After Alpine Exit
29 seconds
Alan Permane: A New Inning With AlphaTauri After Alpine Exit
State's Housing Policy Fails to Improve Market Despite Billions Invested
30 seconds
State's Housing Policy Fails to Improve Market Despite Billions Invested
Nice 'n' Naughty Steps Up to Sponsor Pines FC
32 seconds
Nice 'n' Naughty Steps Up to Sponsor Pines FC
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
4 mins
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
13 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
22 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
23 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
36 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
41 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app