Business

Bullish Trend Signal: Nifty500 Index Stocks Rally Above VWAP

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
Bullish Trend Signal: Nifty500 Index Stocks Rally Above VWAP

January 2, 2024, was a day of significant price movement for four Nifty500 index stocks. Their closing prices rallied between 2% to 7% compared to their Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), a trading benchmark that offers an average price a stock has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. This rise above the VWAP is generally viewed as a bullish trend signal in the stock market.

Market Sentiment and Potential Growth Opportunities

The fact that these stocks’ closing prices exceeded their respective VWAPs suggests that they were traded at higher prices towards the end of the session compared to the rest of the day. This price action could be indicative of a positive market sentiment towards these stocks. A closing price above the VWAP may attract the attention of both traders and investors searching for potential growth opportunities.

Highlight on Persistent Systems Ltd.

Among the stocks is Persistent Systems Ltd., a mid-cap IT software company. It has outperformed its 5-year average return on equity (ROE) and annual revenue growth. The company’s stock price has experienced a 5-day moving crossover and a decline of -2.81% within seven days of this signal in the last five years. Despite a 10% rally on Fed pivot, Kotak Equities downgraded HCL and Persistent Systems.

Financial Performance of Persistent Systems Ltd.

The company has reported a consolidated total income of Rs 2,448.95 Crore and a net profit after tax of Rs 263.27 Crore in the latest quarter. This financial performance, coupled with the recent increase in the stock’s closing price above its VWAP, may further instigate interest among traders and investors.

Business Finance Stock Markets
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

