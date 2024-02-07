Bullish Outlook Dominates Options Trading for e.l.f. Beauty Inc

Recent activity in options trading signals investors are leaning bullish on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), a US-based cosmetics company. A detailed analysis of 16 noteworthy trades unveiled that 56% of traders harbored bullish expectations, whereas 43% were bearish.

Trading Activity Breakdown

The trades comprised 7 puts, valued around $326,793, and 9 calls, amounting to about $447,484. The options indicate that whales, or investors commanding substantial capital, anticipate e.l.f. Beauty's stock price to fluctuate between $45.0 and $185.0 in the months to come. The mean open interest for e.l.f. Beauty options stands at 249.38, with a total volume of 2,856.00, signifying a robust level of market interest.

Current Stock Performance

Currently, e.l.f. Beauty's stock is trading at $171.4, witnessing a minor dip of 1.11%. This has raised concerns about the stock potentially nearing overbought territory, based on current RSI values. The company's next earnings report is projected to be released in 105 days.

Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Analysts hailing from diverse financial institutions have put forth ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty. The consensus target price is $169.8, with ratings varying from 'Hold' to 'Strong Buy', and price targets oscillating between $141 and $185.

Investors engaged in options trading, especially with stocks like e.l.f. Beauty, are urged to stay updated and manage risks meticulously. Options trading entails higher volatility and potential rewards. Aspects such as the company's Q3 earnings, revenue, outlook, stock performance, and analyst ratings should be factored into their decision-making process.