Buildnow Secures $9.4M in Seed Funding to Revolutionize MENA Construction Sector

Buildnow, a groundbreaking platform offering a "Build Now Pay Later" solution, has announced a significant funding milestone, raising $9.4 million in seed capital. This innovative financial model aims to transform the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) construction industry by addressing the critical cash flow challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Launched in April 2022 by a team with extensive experience across banking, fintech, and construction, Buildnow is on a mission to empower SMEs with more flexible credit solutions.

Addressing a Market Inefficiency

Buildnow's co-founder and CEO, Abdulla, highlighted the acute problem within the Saudi Arabian construction sector, where annually, goods worth $42 billion are traded, yet suppliers can offer only limited credit. This restricted financial flexibility hampers the growth of SMEs, which are pivotal to the industry. By leveraging a sophisticated credit management platform, Buildnow assesses credit risk based on objective data, offering tailored credit terms to buyers while ensuring suppliers are paid upfront. This model not only enhances the liquidity of SMEs but also broadens their access to a diverse supplier network.

Strategic Investment for Growth

The seed funding round, co-led by Raed Ventures and Khwarizmi Ventures, with contributions from international VCs and prominent local angels like Abdulla Elyas of Careem, signifies strong confidence in Buildnow's vision and its capacity to address a significant market gap. Abdulaziz AlTurki of Khwarizmi Ventures praised the Buildnow team for their innovative approach to an unattractive yet massive sector. Similarly, Saed Nashef from Raed Ventures underscored the investment's alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, emphasizing Buildnow's role in enhancing productivity and stability for SMEs in the construction sector.

Looking to the Future

Having already facilitated the trade of over 50,000 tonnes of raw materials among more than 250 SMEs, Buildnow is poised for exponential growth. The platform's success in 2023, marked by a 6X increase, sets the stage for an ambitious expansion plan. With new funding, Buildnow is gearing up to revolutionize the construction supply chain, enabling SMEs to seize growth opportunities previously out of reach. As it embarks on this journey, Buildnow is actively seeking top-tier talent to join its mission of reshaping the construction landscape in the MENA region.

The seed funding marks a pivotal moment for Buildnow and the construction industry at large. By addressing the critical challenge of financial liquidity and access to a broader supplier network, Buildnow is not just facilitating transactions; it is enabling the construction sector's SMEs to thrive. This approach aligns perfectly with the broader economic transformations envisioned in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, suggesting that Buildnow's impact will resonate far beyond its immediate market. As the platform continues to grow, its ability to empower SMEs and drive innovation in the construction sector will undoubtedly contribute to the region's economic development and diversification.