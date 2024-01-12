Building Credit for Teenagers: Authorized Users vs. Co-signing

In an era where teaching financial independence to the younger generation is crucial, many parents are opting to add their teenagers as authorized users on their credit cards. While this move is intended to imbue youngsters with an understanding of credit habits, it may not necessarily enable them to construct their own credit profiles. The crux of the issue lies in the fact that payments made by authorized users do not reflect on their credit reports, nor do they contribute to their payment histories—factors that credit bureaus weigh heavily.

Co-signing: An Alternative Solution?

Erik Beguin, the CEO of Austin Capital Bank, suggests a different approach. Instead of simply adding children as authorized users, he advocates for their inclusion as co-signers. This maneuver, according to Beguin, instills a sense of responsibility for the debt while simultaneously laying the groundwork for a credit history. The sentiment is echoed by financial advisor Derek Miser, but he also issues a warning; parents may find themselves accountable for the debt should their child default on payments.

Transitioning to Independent Credit

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, recommends that young adults begin establishing their own credit within six to twelve months after piggybacking on their parent’s card. His suggestion to those without a credit history is to utilize secured credit cards. These cards necessitate a cash deposit that functions as the credit line, thereby providing a safety net of sorts. Building a good credit score is paramount for gaining access to loans and qualifying for low-interest rates. A desirable FICO score typically exceeds 670.

Financial Education: A Must from an Early Age

Responsible debt use and credit management should not be topics shrouded in mystery. These conversations are imperative and should ideally commence at home before the teenage years. Financial education is a crucial component of equipping youngsters for their journey towards financial independence. For those starting from scratch with no credit history, resources such as CNBC Select’s ranking of the best credit cards to build credit can serve as valuable guides.