en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Building Credit for Teenagers: Authorized Users vs. Co-signing

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Building Credit for Teenagers: Authorized Users vs. Co-signing

In an era where teaching financial independence to the younger generation is crucial, many parents are opting to add their teenagers as authorized users on their credit cards. While this move is intended to imbue youngsters with an understanding of credit habits, it may not necessarily enable them to construct their own credit profiles. The crux of the issue lies in the fact that payments made by authorized users do not reflect on their credit reports, nor do they contribute to their payment histories—factors that credit bureaus weigh heavily.

Co-signing: An Alternative Solution?

Erik Beguin, the CEO of Austin Capital Bank, suggests a different approach. Instead of simply adding children as authorized users, he advocates for their inclusion as co-signers. This maneuver, according to Beguin, instills a sense of responsibility for the debt while simultaneously laying the groundwork for a credit history. The sentiment is echoed by financial advisor Derek Miser, but he also issues a warning; parents may find themselves accountable for the debt should their child default on payments.

Transitioning to Independent Credit

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com, recommends that young adults begin establishing their own credit within six to twelve months after piggybacking on their parent’s card. His suggestion to those without a credit history is to utilize secured credit cards. These cards necessitate a cash deposit that functions as the credit line, thereby providing a safety net of sorts. Building a good credit score is paramount for gaining access to loans and qualifying for low-interest rates. A desirable FICO score typically exceeds 670.

Financial Education: A Must from an Early Age

Responsible debt use and credit management should not be topics shrouded in mystery. These conversations are imperative and should ideally commence at home before the teenage years. Financial education is a crucial component of equipping youngsters for their journey towards financial independence. For those starting from scratch with no credit history, resources such as CNBC Select’s ranking of the best credit cards to build credit can serve as valuable guides.

0
Education Finance
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
21 mins ago
KCSE 2023 Candidates Triumph Over Challenges Amid Pandemic
The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2023 candidates have proven that resilience and determination can conquer even the most challenging circumstances. Despite facing numerous hurdles—including limited resources, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and socio-economic issues—they have emerged victorious in their national exams. Overcoming Challenges to Excel These students’ success story serves as an
KCSE 2023 Candidates Triumph Over Challenges Amid Pandemic
Edmonds School District to Tackle Homelessness with Scriber Place Project
32 mins ago
Edmonds School District to Tackle Homelessness with Scriber Place Project
North Alabama Schools Go Virtual Amid Severe Weather Threat; WAAY Triple Doppler Radars to Provide Updates
34 mins ago
North Alabama Schools Go Virtual Amid Severe Weather Threat; WAAY Triple Doppler Radars to Provide Updates
South African Higher Education Minister Clarifies Role in University Fee Setting
27 mins ago
South African Higher Education Minister Clarifies Role in University Fee Setting
Tennessee Valley Schools Announce Closures Amid Severe Weather Forecasts
30 mins ago
Tennessee Valley Schools Announce Closures Amid Severe Weather Forecasts
Milk Day Brings Dairy Farming to Florida Elementary School
31 mins ago
Milk Day Brings Dairy Farming to Florida Elementary School
Latest Headlines
World News
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
9 seconds
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
16 seconds
China Pledges Support to Zambia in Cholera Battle
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain
41 seconds
U.S. Officials Meet with RSV Vaccine Makers Amidst Healthcare Strain
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
2 mins
Paul Onuachu Steps Up for Nigeria in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
3 mins
Kwasi Nyantakyi's Silence with Ghana's President Since Corruption Scandal
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
7 mins
Cambodia's PM to Host Journalists on World Press Freedom Day
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
15 mins
PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge During Maharashtra Visit
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
16 mins
Quitter's Day: Decoding the Fall in Resolution Commitment and Strategies to Overcome
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
20 mins
President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
1 hour
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app