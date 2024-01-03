Buckfield, Maine Grapples with Incomplete Audits: A Story of Documentation, Not Misappropriation

In the town of Buckfield, Maine, town officials are gearing up to confer with RHR Smith and Associates, a professional auditing firm. The urgent meeting aims to address the outstanding issue of incomplete audits for the fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22, a situation that has arisen due to missing documentation.

A Question of Documentation, Not Misappropriation

Town Manager Cameron Hinkley confirmed the absence of any financial mishap. He reassured that the town holds all the necessary canceled checks and bank statements to account for the expenditures. The concern, however, lies in the missing supporting documents that would specify the accounts from which the funds were disbursed. Hinkley voiced his stance at a recent Select Board meeting, asserting that attempting to reconstruct these missing documents would be both a waste of resources and unfair to those not initially involved.

High Managerial Turnover Amidst Financial Turbulence

The town’s administrative structure witnessed a high turnover during the period of inconsistent documentation. An unsettling six managers held the reins in a span of less than two years. Despite the administrative instability, Hinkley remains hopeful that a satisfactory resolution can be achieved once the auditors step in, thereby enabling the town to reboot its financial record-keeping.

Other Town Affairs Amidst Audit Complications

In the backdrop of these audit complications, the town continues to operate. Hinkley reported that recent road maintenance and culvert replacements have effectively mitigated damage from a December 18 wind and rainstorm. However, the town’s recreation fields sustained damage to dugouts and a batting cage. Preparations for the 2024-25 fiscal year budget have already begun, with a budget workshop slated for January 16. In another development, Selectman Heather Henley stepped down from the Community Events Committee due to a shift in her work schedule. On a brighter note, the board accepted two grants for the Zadoc Long Free Library. A proposal to draft a new grants policy has been tabled for the time being to allow Hinkley to refine the language.