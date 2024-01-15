Bucharest Stock Exchange Witnesses Positive Trends in Trading Session

Monday's trading session at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) concluded with the majority of indices witnessing a rise. The total value of transactions reached a notable 72.9 million RON (approximately 14.7 million euros). The primary BET index, which gauges the performance of the top listed companies, registered a marginal increase of 0.17%, closing at 15,803.32 points.

Indices Performance

The BET-Plus index, an indicator of the 43 most liquid stocks, appreciated by 0.22%. The BET-XT, an extended index of the 25 most traded stocks, also saw a modest rise of 0.12%. However, not all indices saw gains; the BET-FI index, which includes SIFs, fell by 0.26%. The investment funds, as measured by the BET-BK index, witnessed a growth of 0.30%. The energy and utility sector, as represented by the BET-NG index, rose by 0.16%.

AeRO Market and Trading Volume Leaders

The AeRO market's BET AeRO index, which covers 20 representative companies, closed higher by 0.61%. Banca Transilvania led the trading volume with transactions worth 16.6 million RON, followed by Hidroelectrica and OMV Petrom with 7.5 million RON and 6.6 million RON respectively.

Winners and Losers

The biggest gains were recorded by Energopetrol, UCM Resita, and Prefab, while the steepest declines were seen in the stocks of Mecanica Ceahlau, UAMT, and Promateris. The trading session painted a largely positive picture for the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with upward trends dominating the landscape.