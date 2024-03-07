Bucharest Court of Appeal Annuls CNAB Share Capital Increase, Marking Legal Milestone

In a landmark decision, the Bucharest Court of Appeal has annulled the share capital increase approved by C.N. Aeroporturi Bucuresti S.A. (CNAB), following a legal challenge by Fondul Proprietatea S.A. This ruling, issued on March 7, 2024, overturns a previous decision to expand CNAB's share capital from RON 143,772,150 to RON 4,912,283,610, marking a significant moment in Romania's legal treatment of share capital disputes.

Advertisment

Background of the Dispute

The legal battle began when Fondul Proprietatea, managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.À R.L., contested the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (EGM) Resolution No. 15 from October 26, 2021. The resolution aimed to significantly increase CNAB's share capital through a contribution in kind from the Romanian State, involving land within Băneasa Airport. Fondul Proprietatea's challenge, asserting procedural and substantive irregularities, led to a thorough judicial review culminating in the recent court decision.

The Court's Ruling and Its Implications

Advertisment

The Bucharest Court of Appeal's final judgment not only annulled the controversial EGM resolution but also mandated the publication of this decision in the Official Gazette and its registration in the Trade Registry. This outcome underscores the judiciary's role in scrutinizing corporate governance practices and shareholder rights, setting a precedent for future share capital disputes in Romania and potentially influencing corporate practices nationwide.

Next Steps and Market Reaction

While the decision represents a victory for Fondul Proprietatea and its management team, the broader implications for CNAB and the Romanian market are yet to be fully realized. The annulment of the share capital increase temporarily halts the planned expansion of CNAB's operations and may prompt a reassessment of corporate strategies among Romanian state-owned enterprises. Stakeholders and market observers eagerly await the detailed reasoning behind the court's decision, anticipating its impact on future corporate governance and shareholder relations in Romania.

This pivotal ruling not only reshapes the landscape of share capital disputes in Romania but also highlights the critical importance of transparent and lawful corporate governance practices. As the dust settles, the ramifications of this decision will undoubtedly echo through Romania's legal and corporate sectors, potentially heralding a new era of accountability and shareholder advocacy.