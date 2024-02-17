BUA Foods Invests $200 Million in Nigeria's Agricultural Independence

In a bold stride towards agricultural independence and economic sustainability, BUA Foods Plc, under the visionary leadership of Abdul Samad Rabiu, has poured over $200 million into an expansive integrated sugar estate project nestled in Lafiagi, Kwara State.

Advertisment

Announced on a sunny February morning, this monumental investment aims to revolutionize Nigeria's reliance on imported raw materials by fostering a self-reliant sugar and ethanol production ecosystem. Amidst the fluctuating tides of foreign exchange that have long challenged local industries, BUA Foods' project emerges as a beacon of resilience and innovation.

A Sweet Venture: Sugar, Ethanol, and Beyond

The Lafiagi sugar estate is a marvel of modern agribusiness, sprawling across 20,000 hectares of fertile land. At its heart lies a state-of-the-art sugar refinery and an ethanol plant, designed to not only meet domestic demands but also to set a precedent for integrated agricultural projects in Nigeria.

The refinery is poised to process locally grown sugarcane into high-quality sugar, reducing Nigeria's dependency on imported sweeteners. Simultaneously, the ethanol plant marks a significant step towards sustainable energy, producing biofuel from sugarcane by-products.