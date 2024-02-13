BTr's Retail Treasury Bond Offering Soars: PHP272.7 Billion Raised

In a monumental fiscal move, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) has successfully raised PHP272.7 billion from the 30th tranche of its Retail Treasury Bond (RTB 30) offering with a coupon rate of 6.25 percent for the five-year security. The auction, which took place on February 13, 2024, received overwhelming support from investors, prompting an upsize in the award.

A Triumphant Raise

The BTr's recent bond offering was initially targeted at PHP30 billion, but the immense interest from investors led to a staggering PHP272.7 billion raise - nearly nine times the initial offer. This impressive feat underscores the strong demand for government-issued securities and Filipinos' growing appetite for low-risk investment options.

Empowering Filipinos Towards Financial Freedom

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto emphasized the importance of RTBs in driving the government's socioeconomic agenda and empowering Filipinos towards financial freedom. "RTBs are a commitment to shared prosperity," he said, urging Filipinos to invest in the RTB 30 offering. "By investing in RTBs, you're not only securing your financial future but also helping the government fund essential projects that benefit the nation."

Accessible Investment Opportunities

Retail Treasury Bonds are specifically designed to cater to individual investors, making them an attractive investment option for small savers. With a minimum investment of PHP5,000, RTBs have fixed interest rates, low risk, and specific maturity periods. Interest payments are made semi-annually or quarterly until maturity when the principal amount is returned to the investor.

RTBs can be easily availed through various channels, including online ordering facilities and mobile banking applications. The public offering for RTB 30 will run from February 13 to February 23, 2024, with settlement on February 28, 2024. The BTr's efforts in providing inclusive investing opportunities through digital technologies are praised, making investing accessible and secure for all.

In conclusion, the successful PHP272.7 billion raise from the RTB 30 offering demonstrates the growing trust and confidence of Filipinos in government securities. By promoting saving and investing among its citizens, the BTr is paving the way for a stronger economy conducive to investing. As the Finance Department pledges strong support for future issuances, the partnership between the government and the people through RTB investments continues to drive the country's socioeconomic agenda and empower Filipinos towards financial freedom.