BSP Deploys Coin Deposit Machines to Enhance Coin Circulation

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has successfully installed 25 coin deposit machines in major malls across Metro Manila and neighboring provinces as a part of its innovative coin recirculation program. These machines, tailored to enhance the convenience of depositing legal tender coins, have already amassed a staggering 117.12 million coins, amounting to P399.1 million, through 110,910 transactions since their deployment.

Revolutionizing Coin Circulation

These coin deposit machines symbolize a new era in the coin circulation landscape of the Philippines. It is a significant stride towards improving coin circulation efficiency in a country where the coin per capita stands at 400 pieces among its population. The BSP Deputy Governor, Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, has unveiled plans for the deployment of additional machines, aiming to streamline the coin circulation process further.

The Functionality of Coin Deposit Machines

The machines offer the flexibility of crediting the equivalent amount of deposited coins to users' GCash or Maya e-wallets. In addition, customers can also redeem the value of their deposited coins as shopping vouchers at SM Stores and Festival Mall. This initiative is poised to not only ease the burden of carrying physical coins but also spur digital transactions in the area.

Minting Coins: A Financial Challenge

Despite this monumental advancement, the BSP, like other central banks worldwide, continues to grapple with financial losses emanating from minting coins. The cost of producing these coins often surpasses their face value, unlike the scenario with printed banknotes. Nevertheless, the deployment of these machines signifies a promising move towards overcoming such challenges by enhancing the efficiency of coin circulation.