BSP Considers Adjusting Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Amid Rising Loans

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is currently evaluating the potential adjustment of the credit card interest rate cap, currently set at three percent per month. This consideration comes in light of increasing credit card loans and the central bank's previous policy tightening measures.

Reviewing the Cap

BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier, leading the Financial Supervision Sector (FSS), announced the ongoing review of whether to maintain or alter the maximum interest rate or finance charge on unpaid credit card balances. The review process is comprehensive, taking into account various factors before reaching a conclusion. The central bank last confirmed the three percent interest rate ceiling in August 2023, a decision that followed a significant hike in the credit card cap from two percent, initiated in response to inflationary pressures.

Policy Adjustments and Economic Impact

The Monetary Board's adjustment of key policy rates, culminating in a benchmark interest rate of 6.5 percent, reflects the BSP's aggressive stance against inflation and its implications on the financial sector and consumer loans. This policy direction underscores the BSP's mandate to supervise credit card issuers under the Philippine Credit Card Industry Regulation Law, ensuring rationality in fees, charges, and interest rates. The temporary cap on credit card transactions was initially introduced as a relief measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed at providing consumers with more affordable access to credit.

Credit Card Loans on the Rise

In 2023, the BSP reported a significant increase in credit card loans, reaching P719.63 billion, a 29.6 percent rise from the previous year. This surge contributed to a 23.5 percent increase in overall consumer loans, despite the high-interest rate environment fostered by the central bank's rate hikes. This growth in credit utilization highlights the evolving dynamics of consumer borrowing and spending patterns amidst economic recovery efforts.

The BSP's decision regarding the credit card interest rate cap will be pivotal in balancing the needs of consumers with the realities of the financial market. As the central bank deliberates on this matter, stakeholders from various sectors eagerly await the outcome, which could influence credit accessibility and affordability for Filipino consumers.