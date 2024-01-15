Brunswick Corporation to Release Q4 and 2023 Full-Year Financial Results

Renowned for its dominance in marine recreation, Brunswick Corporation has declared its intention to release the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2023 on February 1, 2024, before the market opens. This important announcement has been eagerly anticipated by stakeholders within the industry and investors alike.

Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results

Following the release of the financial results, the marine industry giant will conduct a conference call, which has been scheduled for 10 a.m. CST on the same day. The call will be led by Brunswick’s CEO, David M. Foulkes, along with Ryan M. Gwillim, the company’s EVP and CFO, and Neha Clark, the SVP of enterprise finance. The conference call aims to offer a thorough analysis of the financial results, and will be accessible via telephone and the Internet, ensuring that interested parties from across the globe can tune in.

Brunswick Corporation: A Global Leader

With its headquarters in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick Corporation is a respected global leader in marine recreation. The company’s influence extends across 29 countries, employing over 18,000 individuals worldwide. Brunswick is home to more than 60 leading brands in the marine industry, reinforcing its position at the forefront of the sector. The corporation’s commitment to industry leadership and building synergies and ecosystems has been recognized widely. In 2023, Forbes named Brunswick as one of the World’s Best Employers and Newsweek listed it amongst America’s Most Responsible Companies for the fourth consecutive year.

Replay of the Conference Call

A replay of the conference call will be made available until February 8, 2024, providing an opportunity for those who miss the live event to catch up on the discussion. However, the announcement also includes a forward-looking statement that cautions investors that actual future results may vary due to multiple risks and uncertainties. These include changes in economic conditions, potential supply chain issues, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.