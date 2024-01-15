en English
Brunswick Corporation to Release Q4 and 2023 Full-Year Financial Results

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Renowned for its dominance in marine recreation, Brunswick Corporation has declared its intention to release the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2023 on February 1, 2024, before the market opens. This important announcement has been eagerly anticipated by stakeholders within the industry and investors alike.

Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results

Following the release of the financial results, the marine industry giant will conduct a conference call, which has been scheduled for 10 a.m. CST on the same day. The call will be led by Brunswick’s CEO, David M. Foulkes, along with Ryan M. Gwillim, the company’s EVP and CFO, and Neha Clark, the SVP of enterprise finance. The conference call aims to offer a thorough analysis of the financial results, and will be accessible via telephone and the Internet, ensuring that interested parties from across the globe can tune in.

Brunswick Corporation: A Global Leader

With its headquarters in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick Corporation is a respected global leader in marine recreation. The company’s influence extends across 29 countries, employing over 18,000 individuals worldwide. Brunswick is home to more than 60 leading brands in the marine industry, reinforcing its position at the forefront of the sector. The corporation’s commitment to industry leadership and building synergies and ecosystems has been recognized widely. In 2023, Forbes named Brunswick as one of the World’s Best Employers and Newsweek listed it amongst America’s Most Responsible Companies for the fourth consecutive year.

Replay of the Conference Call

A replay of the conference call will be made available until February 8, 2024, providing an opportunity for those who miss the live event to catch up on the discussion. However, the announcement also includes a forward-looking statement that cautions investors that actual future results may vary due to multiple risks and uncertainties. These include changes in economic conditions, potential supply chain issues, and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

