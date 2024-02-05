Brunswick Corp.: A Study in Contrast Between Sales Surge and EPS Decline

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Consumer Cyclical Sector, a substantial player, Brunswick Corp. (BC), has reported a prominent surge in annual sales by 10.10% over the last five years. However, this gain in sales is marked by an intriguing contrast, as the company's average annual earnings per share (EPS) have seen a decrease by 13.57% over the same period.

Brunswick Corp. in Numbers

With a float of 67.71 million shares and a total of 71.36 million outstanding shares, Brunswick Corp. stands strong in the sector. The company, employing a robust workforce of 19,800, has productivity as one of its key areas of interest. In terms of ownership, insider possession stands at a modest 1.61%, while institutional ownership weighs in significantly high at 99.73%.

Recent insider transactions have seen movement, with a sale of 414 shares at $68.57 each and a sale of 221 shares at $68.67 each by a company director, marking noteworthy events in the company's insider trading activities.

Wall Street's View and Financial Indicators

Wall Street analysts are predicting a rise in Brunswick Corp.'s EPS by 15.00% over the next five years. This projection stands as a slight improvement over the previous five-year growth rate. Current financial indicators further unveil a quick ratio of 0.59 and a price to sales ratio of 0.92.

The company's diluted EPS currently stands at 5.95, expected to reach 1.34 in the upcoming quarter, and forecasted to hit 8.85 in a year. Another striking observation is the increase in the average trading volume compared to the previous year.

Stock Volatility and Market Position

Volatility metrics reveal a historical volatility of 32.99% over the past 14 days, slightly lower than the 34.54% over the past 100 days. Currently, the company's stock is trading near its 50-day Moving Average of $87.29 and above its 200-day Moving Average of $81.81. These numbers suggest potential future movements in the stock price, indicating a watchful eye is necessary.

At present, Brunswick Corp. holds a market capitalization of $5.89 billion. The company reports annual sales of $6,812 million and an annual income of $677,000K. The last quarter sales stood at $1,594 million, with a net income of $112,500K, painting a comprehensive financial picture of this key player in the Consumer Cyclical Sector.