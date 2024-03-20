Brunei Cracks Down on Price Control Violations: Five Businesses Fined in Tutong

Recent inspections in Tutong District have spotlighted the ongoing efforts by Brunei's authorities to enforce pricing regulations, ensuring businesses adhere to the Price Control Act, Chapter 142. The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics (JPES), in collaboration with the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Weights and Measure Unit (SDT), conducted a month-long joint inspection, resulting in fines for five establishments found in violation of the Act.

Inspection Findings and Penalties

During the operation, known as Operasi Sepadu, two retail shops were fined BND500 each for distinct offences. The first establishment faced penalties for selling cooking oil at prices exceeding the maximum limit set by authorities, while the second was fined for not displaying prices on several items within the premises. Additionally, in a separate but related compliance effort, SDT officers verified 20 units of weighing machines used for trading, ensuring their accuracy and registration in line with the Weights and Measures Act 1983 and its subsequent regulations.

Ensuring Fair Trade Practices

The JPES has emphasized the importance of businesses maintaining ethical practices to foster a conducive business environment. By adhering to the Price Control Act and the Weights and Measures Act, businesses play a crucial role in boosting consumer confidence and ensuring fair trade. The recent inspections and ensuing fines underscore the government's commitment to protecting consumers from unfair pricing and promoting transparency within the marketplace.

Impact on Consumer Confidence

This crackdown not only highlights the government's dedication to enforcing existing regulations but also signals to businesses the importance of compliance for long-term success. The actions taken by JPES and its partners demonstrate a clear message that ethical business practices are non-negotiable, serving to enhance consumer trust in the market. As these efforts continue, they are expected to contribute positively to the overall business ecosystem in Brunei, ensuring a fair and transparent market for all.