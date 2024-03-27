Brunei Company Fined BND500 for Overpricing Milk Powder Under Price Control Act

The Ministry of Finance and Economy's Department of Economic Planning and Statistics (JPES) took decisive action against price violations in Belait District, imposing a BND500 fine on a local company for exceeding the government-set price limit on formulated milk powder. This enforcement underscores the government's commitment to controlling the cost of essential goods, particularly under Chapter 142 of the Price Control Act. Furthermore, the early months of the year saw JPES issuing warnings to 10 businesses for a range of infractions, including overpricing of cooking oil and powdered milk, discrepancies in displayed and actual sales prices, and unauthorized sales practices.

Enforcement and Compliance

JPES's recent actions are part of a broader effort to ensure businesses adhere to the Price Control Act's stipulations. This includes adhering to seasonal maximum prices for selected food items during important periods such as Ramadan and the first week of Syawal. The department has made it clear that non-compliance with these regulations will result in strict enforcement actions. To assist businesses and consumers, a list of maximum prices has been made available through the PenggunaBijak app and the JPES website.

Public Engagement and Reporting

To foster a culture of compliance and awareness, JPES encourages the public to report any violations of the Price Control Act. By utilizing the PenggunaBijak app, contacting the Darussalam Line 123, or sending an email to the specified address, consumers play a crucial role in monitoring and reporting overpricing and other related offenses. This collaborative approach between the government and its citizens aims to maintain fair pricing and protect consumers' interests.

Implications for Businesses

The recent fine and warnings serve as a stern reminder to all businesses in Brunei about the importance of adhering to the Price Control Act. By ensuring compliance, businesses not only avoid potential penalties but also contribute to the country's economic stability and consumer welfare. The government's proactive stance and the public's involvement are essential in maintaining a fair and transparent market environment, particularly for essential goods like food products.

As this situation unfolds, it is evident that the government's efforts to regulate prices have a significant impact on both businesses and consumers. The enforcement actions taken by JPES reflect a commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that essential goods remain affordable for all. This incident serves as a crucial lesson for businesses across the nation, emphasizing the importance of compliance and the potential consequences of violating price control regulations.