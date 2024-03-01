Brown University's BrownTogether Campaign Surpasses $4 Billion Goal Ahead of Schedule

Providence, RI - Brown University's landmark fundraising effort, the BrownTogether campaign, has achieved a significant milestone, crossing the $4 billion mark 10 months ahead of its deadline, as announced by President Christina H. Paxson. This historic achievement underscores the profound support and commitment of 73,769 donors towards the university's mission and strategic priorities since the campaign's inception in 2015.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Fundraising Effort

The BrownTogether campaign, initially set with a $3 billion goal to be met by the end of 2022, reached this target in November 2021, demonstrating the overwhelming support from the university community and alumni. Following this early success, the campaign's ambitions were expanded in March 2022, with a new target of an additional $1 billion aimed at supporting key areas such as medicine, public health, brain science research, international student scholarships, career services enhancement, and strengthening athletics and recreation programs. As of February 2024, the campaign proudly boasts $4.02 billion raised, a testament to the enduring dedication of Brown's global community.

Impact and Future Directions

Advertisment

With the $4 billion milestone now surpassed, President Paxson outlined the campaign's next steps, focusing on increasing investments in people, research, education, and the overall student experience. Key priorities include the recruitment and retention of top faculty and researchers, enhancing campus infrastructure, and supporting critical financial aid initiatives such as the transition to need-blind admissions for international students. These efforts aim to foster a more inclusive campus environment and prepare students for successful futures.

Continued Momentum Through December 2024

Despite reaching its revised goal ahead of schedule, the BrownTogether campaign will continue through its intended end date of December 31, 2024. This ongoing effort will ensure that the university remains well-positioned to achieve its long-term strategic goals, reinforcing Brown's commitment to excellence in research, education, and community engagement. The campaign's success not only highlights the strength and generosity of Brown's community but also sets a new standard for fundraising in higher education.

As Brown University moves forward, the impact of the BrownTogether campaign will be felt for generations to come, shaping the future of the institution and its contributions to global knowledge and society. This monumental achievement reflects a collective belief in the power of education and research to effect positive change, marking a new chapter in Brown's illustrious history.