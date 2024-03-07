Brooks Macdonald Reviews International Business After £11.6M Goodwill Write-Down

Brooks Macdonald Group, a prominent wealth management firm, announced a strategic review of its international business following a challenging six-month period ending 31 December 2023. The company's international operations, spanning Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man, have underperformed, prompting a significant £11.6 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge. This move aims to optimize shareholder returns amidst a statutory loss before tax of £0.8 million, contrasting sharply with the previous year's profit.

Strategic Review and Financial Performance

Triggered by the international business unit's disappointing performance, Brooks Macdonald's strategic review reflects a decisive step towards realigning its operational focus. Despite the setback, the Group's overall funds under management swelled to a record £17.6 billion, evidencing a resilient demand for its wealth management services. CEO Andrew Shepherd highlighted the company's strong inflow of £1.2 billion during the period, underlining a robust client and adviser engagement in spite of market challenges.

Operational Adjustments and Growth Trajectory

In response to the operational hurdles, Brooks Macdonald has implemented significant organizational changes, including a 10% reduction in headcount aimed at annual cost savings of approximately £4 million. These measures are part of a broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency and position the company for sustainable growth. The Group's investment performance remained in line with benchmarks, and an 8.0% revenue increase to £63.6 million was reported, powered by strategic acquisitions and diversified income sources.

Looking Forward

Despite the near-term challenges, including the international business's underperformance and the consequential goodwill impairment charge, Brooks Macdonald remains optimistic about its growth strategy and future prospects. The company's focus on cost control, client-centric services, and digital transformation underpins its confidence in navigating the uncertain macroeconomic landscape and achieving long-term success. With a clear commitment to top-quartile profitability and shareholder value, Brooks Macdonald is poised to leverage its strong foundation and strategic initiatives to drive forward its ambitious growth agenda.