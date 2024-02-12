Brookfield India Real Estate Trust Achieves Impressive Growth and Expansion

In a remarkable display of growth, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BEIT) reported an impressive 89 percent surge in net operating income for the third quarter of FY24, reaching a staggering ₹453.4 crore. This substantial increase was driven by a 90 percent year-on-year rise in net income from operating lease rentals, which now stands at ₹392.7 crore.

A Tale of Growth and Resilience

The BEIT's success story continues, as they announced a distribution of ₹208.56 crore to unit holders, amounting to ₹4.75 per unit. This distribution encompasses various financial obligations, including interest payments on shareholder loans, NCDs, CCDs, repayment of SPV debt and NCD, and interest on fixed deposits.

Despite a slight decline in net profit to ₹16.57 crore from ₹24.68 crore in the previous year, the BEIT's total income has significantly increased to ₹561.13 crore from ₹309.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Expansion and Strategic Moves

Demonstrating its commitment to expansion, the BEIT achieved gross leasing of 1 million square feet of office spaces during this quarter, which includes new leasing and renewals. Notably, new leasing was predominantly from global capability centers.

Apart from this, the BEIT has applied for the conversion of 1 million square feet of SEZ spaces to non-processing areas across its portfolio. This strategic move is expected to create new opportunities and further boost the growth of the trust.

A Promising Future

The BEIT's portfolio currently comprises seven integrated office parks in Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata, with a total leasable area of 25.4 million square feet. In the first nine months of FY24, income from operating lease rentals grew by 43 percent year-on-year to ₹878.1 crore, and adjusted net operating income grew by 46 percent year-on-year to ₹1045.4 crore.

The company also successfully raised ₹27 billion in capital and completed the acquisitions of Downtown Powai and Candor TechSpace in August 2023. With its robust financials, strategic expansions, and commitment to delivering value to its unit holders, the BEIT is poised for a promising future.

In summary, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust's impressive growth in net operating income, strategic expansions, and commitment to delivering value to unit holders highlight the trust's resilience and potential in the real estate market. As the BEIT continues to forge ahead with its ambitious plans, it is set to redefine the commercial real estate landscape in India.