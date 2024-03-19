Brookfield Asset Management Appoints Hadley Peer Marshall as New CFO Amidst Expansion

Brookfield Asset Management, a global leader in alternative asset management, announced a significant leadership transition, naming Hadley Peer Marshall as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective May 31, 2024. The move comes as the company aims to bolster its infrastructure-focused funds, amid increasing market demand for such investments. Peer Marshall, a former Goldman Sachs executive, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having co-headed infrastructure debt and structured solutions at Brookfield since joining in 2015.

Strategic Leadership Transition

Hadley Peer Marshall's appointment as CFO is a strategic decision by Brookfield Asset Management, aimed at leveraging her extensive experience in asset management, investing, and capital markets. Marshall's previous roles at Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Credit Suisse have equipped her with a deep understanding of the financial landscape, making her well-suited to guide Brookfield through its next phase of growth. She succeeds Bahir Manios, who has played a pivotal role in the company's financial management since Brookfield was spun out of Brookfield Corp in 2022. Manios's tenure has been marked by significant achievements, including the raising of a record $28 billion for the company's largest-ever fund in December.

Enhancing Infrastructure Investment

Brookfield Asset Management's focus on expanding its infrastructure investment portfolio comes at a time when the market is increasingly recognizing the value of such assets. Infrastructure investments are known for their potential to offer better protection against market volatility and economic turbulence. With over $900 billion in assets under management across various sectors, Brookfield is actively exploring opportunities for a new infrastructure fund. This strategic direction not only underscores the company's commitment to growth but also highlights its confidence in the resilience and potential of infrastructure investments.

Looking Ahead: Brookfield's Strategic Vision

The appointment of Hadley Peer Marshall as CFO represents a significant milestone for Brookfield Asset Management as it navigates an evolving economic landscape. Her leadership qualities and strategic vision are expected to play a crucial role in the company's ongoing efforts to raise capital for its infrastructure-focused funds. As Brookfield continues to expand its global footprint, the strategic decisions made today will undoubtedly shape the company's trajectory for years to come, positioning it well to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the infrastructure sector.