British Investors Urged to Back Local Equities: Chancellor's New ISA Plan Revealed

Amid concerns over the performance of the UK's equity markets, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced a bold initiative aimed at bolstering investment in British companies. On March 6th, during his budget announcement, Hunt introduced a plan for a "British ISA", offering an additional £5,000 ($6,390) tax-free annual allowance specifically for investments in UK-listed firms. This move, coupled with proposed rules mandating pension funds to disclose their UK asset investments, signals a significant push towards encouraging domestic investment.

Understanding the Investment Gap

British households are notoriously conservative when it comes to investing in stocks, with only 11% of their financial assets allocated in this manner – a stark contrast to the 23% in France and 36% in the USA. This hesitancy is partly attributed to the underwhelming returns from UK equity markets compared to their global counterparts. Notably, the technology sector, which represents a mere 1% of large-cap British equities as opposed to 30% in the American market, has been a significant factor in this performance disparity. Goldman Sachs analysts believe that this sectoral composition accounts for half of the valuation gap between UK and US stock markets.

Proposed Reforms and Their Potential Impact

In response to these challenges, financial-market reforms have been mooted as a more effective solution than mere capital protectionism. Among the suggested reforms are changes to listing rules to reduce the minimum share float for IPOs and the abolition of stamp duty on shares, which is believed to depress share prices by approximately 4%. Additionally, the consolidation of local-government pension schemes is seen as a step forward in providing the necessary scale and sophistication for investments in unlisted assets, addressing the scarcity of scale-up capital for mid-stage startups.

Looking Towards the Future

Despite these efforts, it's essential to maintain perspective. The UK's capital markets are highly internationalised, and any domestically shunned companies are unlikely to yield significant returns for British investors. However, the historical underperformance of British-listed firms suggests potential for stronger future returns. AQR, a fund manager, projects an annual medium-term real return of 4.7% for British equities. The increasing interest from private-equity investors and a more stable post-election environment further bolster the case for optimism. Ultimately, the decision to invest domestically lies with the savers and pension funds, underscoring the importance of freedom in investment choices.