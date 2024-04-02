British American Tobacco SA Foresees R24-billion Tax Revenue Loss, Job Cuts Amid Illicit Trade Surge

British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) is sounding the alarm on a significant financial and employment crisis spurred by the burgeoning illicit cigarette trade. According to Johnny Moloto, the Area Head of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs for BAT Sub-Saharan Africa, the government stands to lose approximately R24-billion in tax revenue, while a staggering 70% of the tobacco market is now dominated by illegal sales. This dire situation has prompted the company to scale down its delivery supply chain, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

Impact on Revenue and Employment

The illicit cigarette trade's expansion is not just a significant revenue loss for the government; it's a direct threat to employment. BATSA's decision to cut down cigarette deliveries comes as a direct response to the illegal market's growth, which has seen the company's legal sales plummet by 40% since 2020. This downturn has forced BATSA to enter retrenchment discussions with 20 office staff who oversee its external deliveries, highlighting the broader economic implications of this illicit trade.

Government and Industry Response

In light of these developments, there is an urgent call for government and industry stakeholders to collaborate more effectively to combat the illicit cigarette market. The loss of R24-billion in tax revenue underscores the need for stringent measures to curb this unlawful activity that not only jeopardizes public health but also has a profound impact on the economy. The involvement of illegal trade in the tobacco market disrupts not just BATSA but also threatens the livelihoods of those employed by third-party logistics companies reliant on the legal tobacco trade.

Looking Ahead

The challenges posed by the illicit cigarette trade demand immediate and concerted action from both the government and the tobacco industry. As the legal market continues to shrink, the potential for job losses escalates, affecting hundreds of families and the broader economy. This situation serves as a critical reminder of the complex interplay between public policy, industry regulation, and the enforcement of laws designed to protect legitimate businesses and government revenues. The fight against the illicit cigarette trade is not only about safeguarding jobs but also about ensuring the financial health of the nation.