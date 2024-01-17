Brightwell Expands Cross-Border Payment Services with Visa Direct

FinTech firm Brightwell, renowned for its work in cross-border payments, has broken new ground by becoming the first Visa-enablement platform provider in North America to offer every type of cross-border payment service provided by Visa Direct. The company's CEO, Larry Hipp, unveiled its enhanced capabilities for sending money in 160 currencies to various endpoints globally, including cards, bank accounts, and wallets.

Expansion on Previous Partnership

The announcement signifies an expansion on a previous collaboration with Visa, which was primarily aimed at facilitating cross-border payments for customers via Brightwell's ReadyRemit platform. Brightwell's network has now ballooned to over 8.5 billion endpoints, offering its clients swift and easy global payments. The partnership with Visa has essentially extended Visa Direct's vast reach to a larger demographic worldwide.

A Rising Demand for Cross-Border Payments

Such an expansion is well-timed, considering the global demand for cross-border payments has seen a whopping 61% increase in volume and a 37% rise in value over the past decade. The global payments industry is booming, with revenue reaching an unprecedented high of over $2.2 trillion. Instant payments are increasingly gaining traction as well.

Addressing the Needs of Small and Medium Businesses

Despite the industry's growth, research indicates that many small and medium-sized businesses are dissatisfied with existing cross-border payment solutions. The common grievances include issues with processing times and a lack of transparency in cash flow. The protracted transition to the new ISO 20022 standard also adds to these challenges. However, two-thirds of financial institutions are willing to invest in new technology to alleviate the pain points associated with cross-border B2B transactions.