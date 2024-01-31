BrightView Holdings Inc. Reports Fiscal First-Quarter Loss, Misses Wall Street Forecasts

BrightView Holdings Inc., a prominent landscaping services provider based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently reported a fiscal first-quarter loss amounting to $16.4 million. This equates to a loss of 27 cents per share, a figure that has drawn attention from investors and analysts alike.

Adjustments and Wall Street Expectations

When adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expenses, BrightView's earnings per share stood at 2 cents. This is notably below the expectations of Wall Street analysts, who had projected earnings of 5 cents per share for the quarter.

Revenue Shortfall and Stock Performance

The company's revenue for the quarter was reported at $626.7 million, falling short of analysts' forecast of $651.1 million. Despite these disappointing figures, BrightView's stock has seen an unexpected increase. Since the beginning of the year, the company's stock has risen by 6%, and shares closed at $8.93 at the end of Wednesday's trading session, marking a 12% rise over the past year.

Future Projections

Looking towards the future, BrightView is projecting its full-year revenue to be between $2.83 billion and $2.98 billion. Despite the current fiscal loss, the company remains optimistic as it continues to refine its strategies and streamline operations.